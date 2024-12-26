Global Shifts in Manufacturing Industry Research 2024: Evaluating Supply Chain Diversification and the Future Role of New Hubs versus Chinese Dominance

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Manufacturing Hubs in Supply Chain Diversification: Can They Replace China?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New manufacturing hubs are driving supply chain diversification efforts. However, these countries still depend on imports of Chinese components, making supply chains longer and more complex. Challenges like insufficient production capacity and lack of supporting industries continue to impede supply chain diversification. Despite this, the situation could improve over the next decade due to large FDI inflows and investments in trade infrastructure.
The New Manufacturing Hubs in Supply Chain Diversification: Can They Replace China? offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Aimed at strategists and planners, it draws on the vast information resources to give top line insight across manufacturing, B2B and services sectors. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, the Global Industrial Reports are designed to provide key trends on industry's performance, demand drivers, trade, leading companies and future trends. This allows company leaders to reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Role of new manufacturing hubs in supply chain diversification
- Supply chain limitations in new manufacturing hubs
- Measures to improve the future supply chains
- Conclusion
Product Coverage:
- Agriculture: ISIC 1
- Business Services
- Chemical Products
- Construction and Real Estate
- Education: ISIC 80
- Energy
- Finance and Insurance
- Food
- Beverages and Tobacco
- Forestry
- Wood and Paper
- Government and Membership Organizations
- Healthcare and Social Services
- Hi-tech Goods
- Hotels and Restaurants
- Household Goods
- Information and Communications
- Machinery
- Metal Products
- Non-metalic Mineral Products
- Personal Services
- Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment
- Recreation
- Entertainment and Arts
- Retail and Wholesale
- Rubber and Plastic
- Textile and Leather Products
- Transport and Storage
- Transport Equipment
- Utilities and Recycling
