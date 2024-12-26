South Africa Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives To Meat Industry Report 2024: Lucky Star Maintains Strong Performance, Rainbow Simply Chicken's Innovative Products Drive Solid Performance

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives To Meat in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Retail demand for processed meat, seafood and alternatives to meat in South Africa remains stable in 2024, driven by shelf stable seafood, with the latter holding the highest volume share overall. In particular, products such as shelf stable pilchards are gaining popularity. These products are generally perceived as affordable and suitable for the preparation of a wide range of dishes.
The Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat in South Africa report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere. In addition to the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth.
How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.
Product coverage: Meat and Seafood Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood, Tofu and Derivatives.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Shelf stable seafood remains an important protein source in South Africa
- Lucky Star maintains strong performance despite temporary factory closure
- Rainbow Simply Chicken's innovative products drive solid performance
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Shelf stable poultry set to intensify competition over the forecast period
- Further growth predicted for meat and seafood substitutes as target audience expands
- Updates on food labelling legislation still likely in the future
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2019-2024
- Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2019-2024
- Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2019-2024
- Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2019-2024
- Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat: % Value 2021-2024
- Distribution of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: Value 2024-2029
STAPLE FOODS IN SOUTH AFRICA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Staple foods in 2024: The big picture
- Key trends in 2024
- Competitive Landscape
- Channel developments
- What next for staple foods?
MARKET DATA
- Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Volume 2019-2024
- Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
- Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- NBO Company Shares of Staple Foods: % Value 2020-2024
- LBN Brand Shares of Staple Foods: % Value 2021-2024
- Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2019-2024
- Distribution of Staple Foods by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Volume 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029
- Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
