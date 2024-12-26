Anti-Drone Technology Strategic Research Report 2024: Global Market to Grow by $5.9 Billion by 2030 - Development of Radio Frequency Jamming and GPS Spoofing Technologies Generates New Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Anti-Drone Technology was estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Anti-drone technology is increasingly critical in addressing the growing threat posed by unauthorized and malicious use of drones. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are capable of conducting surveillance, smuggling contraband, and executing cyber-attacks, making them a significant security risk for government facilities, critical infrastructure, public events, and private properties. Anti-drone systems are designed to detect, identify, and neutralize rogue drones, ensuring airspace security and protecting sensitive areas.

The growth in the anti-drone market is driven by several factors related to technological advancements, regulatory demands, and the evolving threat landscape. The increasing sophistication and accessibility of drones have heightened security concerns, driving demand for advanced detection and mitigation technologies.

Innovations in radar and RF detection, AI-driven identification, and efficient jamming techniques are making anti-drone systems more effective and reliable. Regulatory mandates requiring the protection of critical infrastructure and public spaces are compelling organizations to adopt anti-drone solutions. The rising number of drone-related incidents, including airspace violations and unauthorized surveillance, is further fueling market growth.

Additionally, the expansion of anti-drone applications in various sectors, such as defense, aviation, and public safety, along with strategic partnerships and continuous R&D investments, are propelling the industry forward. The growing emphasis on privacy protection and counter-terrorism measures also contributes significantly to the market's expansion, ensuring a robust and dynamic growth trajectory for anti-drone technologies.



What Technological Advancements Are Driving the Anti-Drone Market?



Technological advancements are at the forefront of driving the anti-drone market. Innovations in radar and radio frequency (RF) detection systems have significantly improved the accuracy and range of drone detection, allowing for the identification of smaller and more agile drones. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enhances the capability of these systems to differentiate between drones and other objects, reducing false positives.

Developments in interception technologies, such as advanced jamming devices and GPS spoofing, provide effective means to disrupt and neutralize unauthorized drones without causing collateral damage. Additionally, the advent of portable and mobile anti-drone solutions has expanded the applicability of these technologies, making them suitable for a variety of environments, from urban areas to remote locations.



How Are Regulatory and Security Concerns Shaping the Anti-Drone Industry?



Regulatory frameworks and security concerns are major factors shaping the anti-drone industry. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing strict laws and guidelines to control the use of drones and mandate the deployment of anti-drone systems in sensitive areas. The adoption of anti-drone technologies by defense agencies, law enforcement, and private security firms is on the rise, driven by the need to protect national security and public safety.

High-profile incidents involving drones, such as disruptions at major airports and attempts at industrial espionage, have heightened awareness and urgency around the deployment of counter-drone measures. The increasing incidence of drone-related threats at public events, critical infrastructure, and private properties underscores the necessity for comprehensive anti-drone strategies and solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Anti-Drone Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Security Concerns Throws the Spotlight on Anti-Drone Technology

Advances in Detection and Interception Technologies Propel Growth in Anti-Drone Solutions

Adoption of Anti-Drone Systems by Government and Defense Agencies Strengthens Business Case

Development of Radio Frequency Jamming and GPS Spoofing Technologies Generates New Market Opportunities

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Efficiency and Effectiveness of Anti-Drone Systems

Expansion of Airport and Aviation Security Impacts the Anti-Drone Market

Rising Demand for Anti-Drone Solutions in Public Event Security Drives Adoption

Focus on Counter-Terrorism Measures Generates Demand for Advanced Anti-Drone Technologies

Growing Concerns over Industrial Espionage Influence Anti-Drone Technology Demand

Expansion of Anti-Drone Applications in Maritime Security Drives Adoption

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone, Inc.

DeTect, Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC.

