Solar Street Lighting Market Valuation is Poised to Shine Brighter by Reach US$ 23.59 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar street lighting market was valued at US$ 5.69 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 23.59 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 17.12% over the projection period 2025-2033.

Solar street lighting market has soared to new heights in 2023, driven by strong government policies, rapid technological advances, and growing environmental consciousness among consumers. The global market value reached around US$ 6.8 billion within the current year, indicating robust growth potential. Over 6 million off-grid solar streetlights have been installed worldwide in the last 12 months, highlighting expanding demand in both urban and remote communities. Industry data suggests that solar streetlights in isolated regions can lower monthly utility bills by up to US$ 25 per fixture, providing a strong economic case for widespread adoption. The average cost of a typical solar lamp has also dropped by about US$ 40 per unit since 2022, further boosting affordability and accessibility.

Innovations from top manufacturers are accelerating performance gains. The top five producers collectively rolled out more than 3.2 million units in 2023, underscoring the solar street lighting market’s remarkable capacity. A leading brand recently introduced a premium product line that can operate for up to 10 nights on a single charge in optimal conditions, thanks to advanced battery modules. More than 20 newly patented storage technologies are also hitting the market, driving operational lifespans beyond eight years. Government-funded solar street lighting initiatives in Asia, Africa, and Latin America now exceed US$ 2.5 billion in allocated budgets, fueling massive orders and positioning emerging economies as hotspots for significant project rollouts.

Opportunities for further expansion in the solar street lighting market remain immense, as municipalities and private developers recognize the long-term benefits of off-grid illumination. More than 250 cities worldwide completed major solar street lighting upgrades in 2023, signaling a shift toward scalable and reliable infrastructure solutions. Municipal authorities in over 40 nations are now incorporating solar-powered fixtures into long-term city planning, aiming to enhance public safety while reducing energy expenses. With these favorable conditions, market players are poised to deepen their global reach, forming strategic partnerships and developing next-generation technologies. As costs decline and supportive policies intensify, solar street lighting stands ready to reshape landscapes—from bustling capitals to rural corridors—while promising steady growth, robust returns on investment, and meaningful contributions to a sustainable, future-ready energy ecosystem. Such expansions signal a promising future. Driving new growth horizons worldwide.

Key Findings in Solar Street Lighting Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 23.59 billion CAGR 17.12% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (46.0%) By Type Standalone (49.0%) By Application Highways & Roadways (37.0%) By Component Solar Panel (34.0%) Top Drivers Strong government initiatives supporting off-grid solar solutions for widespread public illumination

Growing consumer awareness about essential cleaner energy in community lighting projects

Accelerating technological innovations enabling truly efficient, long-lasting, and cost-effective solar streetlights Top Trends Integration of smart lighting controls with remote monitoring and analytics tools

Adoption of hybrid solar systems merging battery storage with grid backup

Increasing use of high-lumen LED modules for greater illumination in streets Top Challenges Limited financing options restricting truly widespread adoption across low-income urban communities

Inconsistent product quality hindering user confidence and large-scale government procurement efforts

Complex maintenance requirements complicating efficient operation and raising lifecycle management costs

Independence at Scale: Standalone Solar Street Lights Outperform Other Types and Take Up Nearly 49.0% Market Share

The dominance of standalone segment in the solar street lighting market in 2023 is evident across diverse geographies and project scales. Nearly 12 million standalone units have been deployed in rural areas worldwide, delivering reliable illumination without the need for complex power grids. Over 2,500 municipal authorities have endorsed standalone systems for fresh streetlight rollouts, emphasizing swift installation as a decisive advantage. Modern battery technologies can store sufficient energy for up to five nights, ensuring consistent performance in overcast conditions. Advances in LED efficiency have driven luminous efficacy beyond 160 lumens per watt, extending coverage while reducing power usage. Around 400 island communities in the Pacific have turned to standalone lights to sidestep expensive diesel generators. Solar charge controllers with integrated data analytics appeared at technology expos in 30 countries this year, signifying major technical progress. More than 100 NGOs are coordinating installations in disaster-prone regions to reinforce infrastructure resilience.

Economic and maintenance benefits further fuel this trend in the solar street lighting market. Roughly USD 1.5 billion in funding has been allotted by global development banks in 2023 to support standalone solar street lighting. Manufacturers have shifted toward modular designs, with at least 50 newly filed patents for interchangeable battery packs and LED modules. In arid climates, dust-resistant enclosures are proliferating, and 20 desert-based cities in Africa have reported significantly higher service reliability with these solutions. A majority of standalone installations today feature wireless communication protocols, enabling real-time monitoring and rapid troubleshooting. Collectively, these technological, financial, and operational advantages position standalone solar street lights as the premier choice in off-grid environments and a commanding force in the broader solar lighting market.

Revolutionizing Street Lighting: Solar Panels Reign Supreme Among Crucial Components as it Hold over 34.0% Market Share

Solar panels are driving massive transformation in the solar street lighting market, thanks to their superior energy-harvesting capabilities and ever-improving technological features. As of 2023, solar panel production facilities have expanded to over 40 nations, reinforcing a global supply chain for high-efficiency devices. Some manufacturers are launching panels with peak power outputs topping 250 watts, pushing the performance envelope for public illumination. Research institutions worldwide are investigating advanced materials, including perovskites, with 13 ongoing trials aimed at boosting panel efficiency. More than 60 municipal authorities in Asia have introduced pilot programs to test hybrid panels combining monocrystalline and thin-film cells. In the same year, over 5,000 new solar street lighting projects were approved in Africa, with panels earmarked as the largest budget segment. An estimated 2 million metric tons of raw silicon are being allocated to solar panel manufacturing annually, indicating a bustling market.

Driving this demand is the extended warranty coverage on panels, ranging from 10 to 25 years, an incentive for municipalities seeking stable infrastructure investments, giving a push to the solar street lighting market growth. Private companies, especially in the Middle East, have committed to installing over 800,000 solar panels for roadway projects by the end of 2023. Advanced panel designs now incorporate built-in microinverters, streamlining energy conversion and management, and nearly 70 international patents were filed for these integrated systems in the past year. Innovative product formulations are enabling panels to withstand heat surges, with over 20 specialized coatings applied to shield cells from UV degradation. The ongoing combination of government-backed renewable energy initiatives, competitive pricing, and heightened environmental awareness further cements solar panels as the most revenue-centric component in modern street lighting solutions.

Unprecedented Uptake on Highways: Roadways Dominate Modern Solar Street Lighting Market Landscapes by Accounting for Over 37.0% Market Share

Highways and roadways remain the largest segment in global solar street lighting, driven by swift urban development and mounting safety concerns. In 2023, over 26,000 kilometers of major roads were retrofitted with solar lighting, reflecting the scale of public investment. Transportation authorities in 45 countries have passed regulations advocating renewable-based illumination for critical traffic arteries. Approximately 3,000 new contracts were signed this year with manufacturers specializing in high-lumen LED fixtures for highways. Technological improvements in batteries enable lighting networks to operate for up to three nights uninterrupted, a crucial advantage on remote highways. An estimated 4 million LED-based solar lamps have been deployed across intercity routes in Asia since January 2023, underscoring the region’s determined push for sustainability. Large-scale projects in the Americas are also surging, with 900 highway expansions incorporating solar lighting to reduce overhead grid costs.

The continuing popularity of solar street lighting market on highways stems from several influential factors. Battery management systems now include advanced thermal controls, with over 50 developers showcasing prototypes at international fairs in 2023. Road hazard liability has motivated insurance providers to encourage solar lighting solutions, and 70 major insurers worldwide offer premium discounts for well-lit highways. Numerous government stimulus packages funnel billions of dollars into green infrastructure projects, resulting in 600 new proposals for solar-lit road expansions across Europe. Technological conglomerates are working hand in hand with transport agencies, with at least 30 joint R&D ventures formed by mid-2023 to enhance sensor integration and optimize lighting software. As governments worldwide prioritize safer, more energy-efficient travel networks, highways and roadways solidify their status as the top segment for solar street lighting adoption today.

Evolving Global Brilliance: Signify Holding BV Shines as the Solar Lighting Leader

Signify Holding BV, formerly known as Philips Lighting, stands as the world’s largest lighting corporation, recognized for its extensive portfolio and innovative approach in solar street lighting market. With operations in over 70 countries, Signify has established a significant presence in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, offering advanced luminaires tailored for municipal and commercial demands. As of 2023, the company employs over 37,000 professionals worldwide, reflecting its robust commitment to research, development, and customer support. Signify invests close to USD 300 million annually in lighting research, securing a steady stream of technical advancements. Moreover, the firm has built eight major R&D centers dedicated to energy-efficient lighting solutions, furthering its role as a global pioneer. Having supplied more than 2 million solar street lights globally, Signify upholds a track record of delivering sustainable and reliable products.

A primary catalyst behind Signify’s solar street lighting market dominance is its network of strategic partnerships with both public and private entities, particularly in emerging economies. This fosters swift installations and strengthens local business ties. The company’s product portfolio, including the Philips SunStay and Philips LifeLight ranges, reflects its push for innovative off-grid and hybrid solar lighting solutions. Signify also bolsters its leadership by integrating digital platforms, utilizing IoT-based controls and remote monitoring to optimize lighting operations in real time. This approach aligns with increasing urbanization trends, wherein smart systems are indispensable for efficient energy management. To maintain momentum, Signify continues expanding local assembly facilities and organizes training programs for installers, ensuring faster deployment and robust after-sales support. Through these cumulative efforts, Signify Holding BV cements its position as the foremost player in solar street lighting.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market Key Players:

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bridgelux Inc.

Cooper Lighting

Dragons Breath Solar

Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.

Omega Solar

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Signify Holding BV

Sol Inc.

Solar Street Lights USA

Solektra International LLC

Sunna Design

Urja Global Ltd.

VerySol Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Portable

Standalone

Centralized

Others

By Component:

Controller

Lamp Compact fluorescent light (CFL) Light-emitting diode (LED) Metal halide Sodium vapor Others

Solar Panel

Sensors Night & Motion Sensors Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors

Battery Lead-acid Lithium-Ion

Others

By Application:

Parking Lot

Highway and Roadway

Airport Runway

Manufacturing Site

Playgrounds

Garden

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

