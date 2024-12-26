Hepsiburada Announces a Change to its Board of Directors

ISTANBUL, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as “Hepsiburada” or the “Company”), today announces a change to the composition of its Board of Directors.

Effective December 27, 2024, Mr. Hikmet Ersek, an independent member of the Company’s Board of Directors and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee, stepped down from his position.

The Board of Directors decided to appoint Mr. Tayfun Bayazıt, an independent member of the Board of Directors, as new member of the Corporate Governance Committee to replace Mr. Hikmet Ersek.

