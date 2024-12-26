DEADLINE ALERT for ASPI, FIVN, BOOM, MQ: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Class Period: October 30, 2024 – November 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated the potential effectiveness of its enrichment technology; (2) the Company overstated the development potential of its high assay low-enriched uranium facility; (3) the Company overstated the Company’s nuclear fuels operating segment results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)

Class Period: June 4, 2024 – August 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Five9’s net new business was not “strong irrespective of the macro” and was, in fact, hampered by macroeconomic issues such as constrained and scrutinized customer budgets; (2) Five9 was in the midst of a challenging bookings quarter due, in part, to sales execution and efficiency issues, and the Company was not “seeing very strong bookings momentum”; (3) Defendants did not have “enough information in terms of [their] existing customers that are going live” such that the statements that Five9 would see a positive inflection in its dollar-based retention rate lacked a reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM)

Class Period: May 3, 2024 – November 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the goodwill associated with Arcadia Products was overstated due to the adverse events and circumstances affecting that reporting segment; (2) DMC’s materially inadequate internal systems and processes were adversely affecting its operations; (3) the Company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; (4) as a result, Defendants misrepresented DMC’s operations and financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ)

Class Period: May 7, 2024 – November 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marqeta’s investment in compliance and program management capabilities were inadequate to deal with regulatory scrutiny facing its banking partners leading to significantly longer onboarding delays for new customers; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

