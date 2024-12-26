Tevogen Bio to Host Panel Discussions “AI In Biopharma: Next Frontier of Medical Innovation” and “Pioneering the Economics of Health: Balancing Access and Outcomes” During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The JPM Healthcare Conference is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

Pioneering the Economics of Health to examine the interdependencies of the healthcare ecosystem which are often overlooked when only considering a singular silo of it.

to examine the interdependencies of the healthcare ecosystem which are often overlooked when only considering a singular silo of it. AI In Biopharma to highlight how AI-driven technologies can revolutionize drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, enhance patient accessibility, foster quicker innovation, and significantly reduce operating costs.

to highlight how AI-driven technologies can revolutionize drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, enhance patient accessibility, foster quicker innovation, and significantly reduce operating costs. Panelists to include David Rhew (Global Chief Medical Officer and VP of Healthcare, Microsoft), Sean Tunis (Principal, Rubix Health), Peter Ehrhardt (Senior Partner, Simon-Kucher), and Poonam Alaigh (Former Acting Under Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs).

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), will host panel discussions at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

Event Details

Date:

Monday, January 13, 2025

Location:

Marines' Memorial Club & Hotel, 609 Sutter St., San Francisco, CA 94102

Time (PST):

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM – AI in Biopharma: Next Frontier of Medical Innovation

Panelists:

Dr. David Rhew – Global Chief Medical Officer and VP of Healthcare, Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT)

Dr. Sean Tunis – Principal, Rubix Health

Mittul Mehta – Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI, Tevogen Bio



2:30 pm – 3:15 pm – Afternoon Coffee Break



3:15 PM – 4:00 PM – Pioneering the Economics of Health: Balancing Access and Outcomes

Victor Sordillo – MD, Risk Advisory Services, Verita CSG, Inc; Member, Board of Directors, Tevogen Bio

Peter Ehrhardt – Senior Partner at Simon-Kucher & Partners

Dr. Poonam Alaigh – Former Acting Under Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; Former Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Health

Dr. Sean Tunis - Principal, Rubix Health; Senior Fellow, Tufts Center for Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health; Venture Mentor, Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures

Dr. Ryan Saadi – Founder and CEO, Tevogen Bio

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Reception and Cocktails

For inquiries regarding additional event details, please contact communications@tevogen.com.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com