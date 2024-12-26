Celsius Holdings (CELH) Hit with Investor Class Action Amid Accusations of Oversold Inventory to Pepsi– Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) and certain of its C-Suite officers are embroiled in a securities class action lawsuit, claiming they misrepresented and concealed crucial information about the company's financial performance, especially concerning its key customer, PepsiCo.

Hagens Berman is investigating the allegations and urges investors in Celsius who purchased shares and suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Feb. 29, 2024 – Sept. 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 21, 2025

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/celh

Contact the Firm Now: CELH@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, Celsius failed to disclose to investors several critical points:

Oversold Inventory: Celsius significantly oversold inventory to Pepsi beyond demand, leading to a potential drastic reduction in future purchases. Declining Sales: As Pepsi depleted its overstock, Celsius' sales were projected to decline, impacting its financial health and outlook. Unsustainable Sales Rates: The sales rates to Pepsi were unsustainable and created a misleading impression of the company's performance. Misleading Metrics: Consequently, Celsius' business metrics and financial prospects were overstated

The situation came to light on May 28, 2024, when Celsius' stock price plummeted nearly 13% following reports from Nielsen indicating slowed sales growth. Analysts highlighted the possibility of significantly reduced sales as Pepsi cut back its inventory.

The stock took another hit on September 4, 2024, dropping over 11% after a company presentation revealed a shortfall of $100 million to $120 million in Pepsi orders compared to the previous year. It was also disclosed that Pepsi had held several million excess cases over the last 18 months.

These revelations have led shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to investigate the allegations.

“We're investigating whether Celsius deliberately painted an overly optimistic picture of its relationship with Pepsi, misleading investors about the true state of its financial health and sales sustainability,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Celsius and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Celsius case and our investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Celsius Holdings should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CELH@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.