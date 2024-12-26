Yocan UNI 3.0: Innovation Meets Futurism in Vaping

Shenzhen, China, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yocan proudly unveils the Yocan UNI 3.0, an upgraded version of the popular UNI Pro, designed to redefine versatility and user engagement in vaping devices. This enhanced model brings cutting-edge features, stylish design, and unparalleled customization to the forefront, making it a must-have for enthusiasts seeking a futuristic vaping experience.

A Customizable Vaping Experience

The UNI 3.0 stands out with its 1.93-inch HD Animation Screen, a vibrant display that provides real-time updates on battery life, voltage, and puff count. With three unique UI modes—Classic, Planet, and Shiny Cat—the device ensures a personalized and interactive vaping journey.

Its adjustable height and width settings cater to cartridges of various sizes, ensuring a perfect fit for every preference. The addition of a practical hanging hole enhances portability, making it easy to attach the UNI 3.0 to lanyards or keychains for effortless access.

Enhanced Power and Smart Features

Equipped with a 650mAh battery, the UNI 3.0 ensures extended vaping sessions with reliable performance. The 1.8V 10-second preheat function prepares cartridges for consistent and smooth vapor production, while an auto-shutdown feature after one hour prioritizes safety during use.

Stylish and Durable Design

With a sleek zinc alloy construction and a variety of vibrant color options—including Black, White, Light Blue, Rosy, Green, and Violet—the UNI 3.0 combines durability with aesthetic appeal, offering something to match every user's style.

About Yocan

Since its founding in 2013, Yocan has been synonymous with innovation, quality, and user-focused design. The UNI 3.0 continues this legacy, reflecting Yocan’s dedication to enhancing vaping through technology and craftsmanship. As the upgraded successor to the UNI Pro, it reaffirms Yocan's commitment to setting new standards in the industry.

Yocan remains a global leader in vaping, offering solutions that promote healthier lifestyles and a refined approach to vaping for modern consumers worldwide.

Website: https://www.yocan.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yocantech

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology



