Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Kicks Off Game Day Packs with Double Rewards Points

Dallas, TX, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Day just got a whole lot better! Starting December 26, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is rolling out its fan-favorite Game Day Packs, the perfect lineup to tackle any sports celebration. Each pack comes loaded with 24 pit-smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce, two large sides, Texas Toast, ranch dressing, pickles, and onions—everything you need to score big on flavor.

“Our pit-smoked wings deliver the authentic barbecue taste that Dickey’s is known for,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Whether you go for classic barbecue, tangy buffalo, or bold sriracha, we have a sauce that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser for your game day gathering.”

And here’s the MVP offer: From December 26 through March 31, 2025, Dickey’s Rewards members will earn double points for every Game Day Pack purchase. Not a member yet? Signing up for the Big Yellow Cup Rewards program is quick and easy, giving you the chance to save on future meals while enjoying game day favorites now.

“Rewards programs are a win for both our guests and our brand,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “This double-points promotion encourages loyalty while providing exceptional value. It’s the perfect way to reward our fans while they cheer on their favorite teams.”

The Game Day Pack is a slam dunk for any occasion, whether you’re hosting a playoff watch party, celebrating the Super Bowl, or gearing up for March Madness. Packed with flavor and designed to share, these meals are an easy way to make every game day a winner.

“Our loyalty program helps us connect with our guests in a meaningful way,” added Laura Rea Dickey. “According to industry research, loyalty programs are a top consideration for diners choosing an everyday dining option. By offering double rewards on our Game Day Packs, we’re giving guests another reason to choose Dickey’s for their sports celebrations.”

Getting your hands on a Game Day Pack is easy. Order online at dickey’s.com or through the Dickey’s app. Members of the Big Yellow Cup Rewards program will automatically earn double points on qualifying purchases, making this promotion the ultimate play for flavor and savings.

“Double the points and double the flavor—that’s what we’re all about with this promotion,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. “Game Day Packs bring people together for good food and good times, making every game day special.”

Don’t fumble this opportunity to bring bold barbecue to your game day lineup. Order your Game Day Pack today and enjoy double the rewards all season long.

