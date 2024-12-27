APPLIED THERAPEUTICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (“Applied Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:APLT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Applied Therapeutics securities between January 3, 2024 and December 2, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 18, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that on November 27, 2024, Applied Therapeutics issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for govorestat, the Company’s lead drug candidate. The CRL indicated that the FDA completed its review of the application and determined that it was unable to approve the NDA in its current form citing deficiencies in the clinical application. Following this news, the price of Applied Therapeutics’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $10.21 per share on November 26, 2024, Applied Therapeutics’ stock price fell to $8.57 per share on November 27, 2024 before falling further to $2.03 on November 29, 2024 and $1.75 per share on December 2, 2024, a total decline of more than 80%.

After market hours on December 2, 2024, Applied Therapeutics disclosed it received a “warning letter” from the FDA referring to the clinical trial issues underlying the CRL. Applied Therapeutics’ disclosure of the “warning letter” prompted a further decline in the stock price as investors discovered the seriousness and severity of the Company’s clinical trial errors. From a closing market price of $1.75 per share on December 2, 2024, Applied Therapeutics’ stock price fell to $1.69 per share on December 3, 2024 before falling further to $1.38 per share on December 4, 2024 and $1.29 per share on December 5, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Applied Therapeutics shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.