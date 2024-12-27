Himax to Showcase Industry-Leading 400K Nits Ultra-Luminous Color Sequential Front-lit LCoS Microdisplay at CES 2025

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductors, today announced it will present its next-generation, proprietary ultra luminous 400K nit Color Sequential Front-lit LCoS Microdisplay solution at CES 2025, the largest consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, U.S.A. from January 7 - 10, 2025. The unparalleled brightness of the LCoS solution reaffirms Himax's market leadership in LCoS and its steadfast commitment to advancing AR applications, catering to the critical demands of leading tech innovators in AR technology.

Himax’s proprietary Color Sequential Front-lit LCoS Microdisplay sets a new benchmark in brightness performance for microdisplays. With an industry-leading 400K nits of brightness and typical power consumption of just 300 milliwatts, this breakthrough ensures superior eye-level brightness even in high ambient light environments, making it a perfect fit for outdoor usability. The integration of 2D waveguides further enhances its ability to deliver clear, vibrant visuals, making it ideal for next-generation see-through goggles. In addition to its brightness, the microdisplay boasts a lightweight, ultra-compact form factor of less than 0.5 c.c., exceptional vibrant color performance, and low power consumption, all essential factors for all-day wearable devices. This makes the Color Sequential Front-lit LCoS Microdisplay a perfect solution for the evolving needs of AR goggle devices.

At the event, a live demonstration of a Proof of Concept (POC) AR glasses prototype will be on display showcasing technological feasibility of this solution. Featuring the Himax Color Sequential Front-lit LCoS Microdisplay paired with a collimator lens and a 2D waveguide from third-party partners, the glasses deliver a remarkable brightness of over 1,000 nits to the eye, making it well-suited for both outdoor and everyday use. Notably, Himax has long held a leadership position in the field of LCoS technology with extensive design and high-volume production experience spanning well over a decade. This strong foundation empowers Himax to continue driving innovation and meeting the growing demands of the AR market in collaboration with major industry players jointly advancing AR solutions for mass production.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.) Venetian Tower Suite 34-208 to experience the Company’s cutting-edge LCoS technology. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: Himax_CES2025@himax.com.tw.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,683 patents granted and 390 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2024.

