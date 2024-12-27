Charter agreement of the cruise ferry Silja Europa

The subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, Tallink Silja OY and Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands have signed the charter agreement for the cruise ferry Silja Europa. The cruise ferry will be chartered out from 1 January 2025 for six months with the option of extending the agreement at the end of the agreement period by another 7+6+6 months. The cruise ferry Silja Europa has been charted out since August 2022 and is used to provide temporary accommodation in the Netherlands.

