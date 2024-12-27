M2 Gears Up for Transformative 2025 with New Products and Services

Abu Dhabi, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 , a leading platform for secure, regulated, and innovative digital asset trading and investment, is gearing up for a transformative 2025 with the introduction of pioneering products and services. These strategic moves underscore M2’s commitment to innovation and its focus on delivering high-value solutions to its growing client base.

Over the past year, M2, the only GCC based crypto platform with its own utility token—MMX, has experienced remarkable growth in its flagship Earn and Lending product, fueled by increasing demand for yield-oriented financing solutions. Building on this momentum, M2 has refocused its treasury division to serve high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, and institutional clients with bespoke offerings. The company has also expanded its structured products team, recruiting specialists to enhance its capabilities.

In addition, M2 has partnered with leading banking institutions to enable a seamless AED on-ramp for digital assets, ensuring robust liquidity and accessibility for clients across the region.

The upcoming product lineup further underscores M2’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions:

Enterprise Earn : Building on the success of M2’s flagship Earn product, this white-label solution enables enterprises to deliver market-leading yields directly to their customers—unlocking new value and revenue streams for businesses.

: Building on the success of M2’s flagship Earn product, this white-label solution enables enterprises to deliver market-leading yields directly to their customers—unlocking new value and revenue streams for businesses. Crypto Lending Product : Launching in January 2025, this solution will allow users to borrow stablecoins against their crypto assets, preserving ownership while enhancing liquidity.

: Launching in January 2025, this solution will allow users to borrow stablecoins against their crypto assets, preserving ownership while enhancing liquidity. M2 Card: Arriving in Q1, this revolutionary crypto debit card enables users to seamlessly manage and spend their digital assets based on personal preferences.





With a focus on HNWIs, institutions, and family offices, alongside the introduction of structured products and strategic partnerships, M2 is set to lead the digital asset revolution in the UAE and beyond. By combining visionary leadership with cutting-edge solutions, M2 is poised to transform how digital assets are traded, invested, and utilized in 2025.

About M2

M2’s mission is to drive virtual asset adoption within the UAE by delivering a secure and transparent trading environment for investors and traders. M2 provides users with a reliable and regulated growing suite of products, services, and tools for buying, selling, growing, and safeguarding virtual assets. Regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) located in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), M2 Limited and M2 Custody Limited are committed to ensuring a safe experience and adhering to the highest standards of regulatory compliance. M2 Global Wealth Limited (M2GW) is registered and regulated in the Bahamas with a Digital Asset Business License.

