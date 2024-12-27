2024 Report | Secure Access Service Edge Market Projected to Reach USD 21.89 Billion by 2029, Cloud Adoption, Zero Trust Model, and Edge Computing Fuel the Expansion of SASE Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Access Service Edge Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is experiencing robust growth, driven by the critical need for secure network access amid escalating cyber threats. With a valuation of USD 6.38 billion in 2023, the SASE market is forecasted to surge to USD 21.89 billion by 2029, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.63%.

As enterprises globally move towards remote work and digital transformation, they are increasingly adopting SASE solutions for their enhanced security features and flexible delivery models.

Market Drivers: Cloud Adoption, Zero Trust Model, and Edge Computing



Key factors influencing the rapid growth of the SASE market include the adoption of cloud services, integration of the Zero Trust security model, and the emergence of edge computing. Organizations are seeking cloud-native SASE solutions to maintain consistency and secure access to applications across dispersed and mobile workforce. Further, the Zero Trust model ensures stringent security protocols by requiring continuous verification of users and devices, a necessity in today's complex cybersecurity landscape.

Market Challenges: Integration and Transitioning Existing Infrastructure



Despite the promising growth, the market faces challenges including the complexity of integrating various SASE components and transitioning from existing legacy systems to more dynamic SASE models. Organizations must navigate these challenges by ensuring minimal disruptions to operations while maintaining rigorous security standards.

Market Trends: Convergence and User-Centric Policies



Trends within the SASE market point toward a convergence of networking and security into a unified service, necessitating cloud-native architectures and user-centric security policies. Emphasis is placed on providing a seamless user experience without compromising robust security measures, as security policies are increasingly tailored to the user's identity and context.

Regional and Segmental Insights



North America currently leads the SASE market, with a strong presence of tech innovation and proactive digital security measures. Within the market, services related to the SASE model such as consulting, deployment, and managed services contribute to a significant segment of the growth, providing the expertise required for successful SASE implementation.

Key Market Players



Dominant players in the SASE industry include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Fortinet, Inc. among others. These organizations are at the forefront of delivering comprehensive SASE solutions that meet the constantly evolving requirements of secure network access in today's digital age.

The SASE market continues to evolve as businesses worldwide seek agile solutions to protect their evolving network infrastructures, ensuring safe access for users regardless of location. The converging trends of networking and security into seamless cloud-based services point towards a future where cybersecurity is integral and indistinguishable from network infrastructure.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $21.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global



Some of the key companies profiled in this Secure Access Service Edge Market report include:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Tata Communications Group

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Cato Networks Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdlqwv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment