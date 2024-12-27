B2B Payments Industry to Generate Revenues Exceeding $2.1 Trillion by 2032 - Global and Country-Level Analysis by Payment Type, Payment Mode, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Payments Market by Payment Type, Payment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global B2B payments market size reached US$ 1.1 trillion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 2.11 trillion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.45% during 2023-2032.

The market is experiencing steady growth driven by the growing focus on enhancing financial decision-making and strategic planning, rising implementation of robust security measures to protect sensitive payment data in transit and at rest, and increasing utilization of mobile wallets to make payments.





B2B Payments Market Trends

Digital Transformation

Enhanced Security Measures

Globalization and Cross-Border Transactions

Enhanced Reporting and Analytics

B2B Payments Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on the payment type, payment mode, enterprise size, and industry vertical.



Breakup by Payment Type:

Domestic Payments

Cross-Border Payments

Domestic payments account for the majority of the market share.



Breakup by Payment Mode:

Traditional

Digital

Traditional holds the largest share in the industry.



Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises represent the leading market segment.



Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Metals and Mining

Energy and Utilities

Others

Manufacturing exhibits a clear dominance in the market.



Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific leads the market, accounting for the largest B2B payments market share.



The Asia Pacific B2B payments market is driven by driven by expanding e-commerce operations, mobile penetration, and government initiatives promoting digital financial inclusion. The region is witnessing a thriving fintech ecosystem, leading to innovative B2B payment solutions, including blockchain-based platforms and supply chain finance. Government initiatives in countries like India are accelerating the transition to digital payments by simplifying the payment infrastructure and regulations.



North America maintains a strong presence in the market due to the shift towards integrated payment solutions that seamlessly connect B2B transactions with accounting, invoicing, and financial systems.



Europe stands as another key region in the market, driven by the increasing cross-border payment standardization for simplifying B2B payments.



Latin America exhibits growing potential in the B2B payments market, fueled by the availability of digital payment options for a broader range of businesses.



The Middle East and Africa region show a developing market for B2B payments, primarily driven by the increasing use of mobile wallets among the masses.



Leading Key Players in the B2B Payments Industry



Key players in the B2B payments market are actively pursuing strategies to enhance their offerings and stay competitive. They are investing heavily in technology, particularly in developing user-friendly and secure digital payment platforms. These platforms often incorporate features like real-time payments, automated invoicing, and data analytics to streamline B2B transactions.



Additionally, many top companies are expanding their global reach through partnerships and acquisitions, enabling them to provide comprehensive cross-border payment solutions. Furthermore, a strong focus on compliance and security measures is evident, with investments in robust fraud detection and prevention systems to ensure the safety of B2B transactions. Moreover, leading companies in the B2B payments market are committed to innovation and customer-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.



This market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided.



Some of the key players in the market include:

American Express Company

Bank of America Corporation

Capital One

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard Inc.

Payoneer Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Paystand Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Visa Inc.

Wise Payments Limited

(Please note that this is only a partial list of the key players, and the complete list is provided in the report)

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. How big is the B2B payments market?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global B2B payments market during 2024-2032?

3. What are the key factors driving the global B2B payments market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global B2B payments market?

5. What is the breakup of the global B2B payments market based on the payment type?

6. What is the breakup of the global B2B payments market based on the payment mode?

7. What is the breakup of the global B2B payments market based on enterprise size?

8. What is the breakup of the global B2B payments market based on the industry vertical?

9. What are the key regions in the global B2B payments market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global B2B payments market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.11 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

