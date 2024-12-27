The School Market in India, 2024-2032: Forecast to Exceed Revenues of US$125 Billion by 2032 with Smart Classes, Digital Libraries, and AR Revolutionizing the Learning Experience

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India School Market Report by Level of Education, Ownership, Board of Affiliation, Fee Structure, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India school market size reached US$ 48.9 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 125.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during 2023-2032.

This report provides a deep insight into the Indian school market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.







India holds an important place in the global education industry with around 1.55 million K-12 schools and a student base of 218 million. The Indian school system can be segmented in various categories according to the level of education provided such as preschool, primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary. On the basis of ownership, it can be segmented into government, local bodies, private aided or unaided institution and on the basis of affiliation, it can be segmented into having Indian or international board affiliations. The School education in India has traditionally been characterised by overcrowding of classes and ineffective learning for students.

However, as a result of infrastructure growth, increasing private and public investments and technological advancements, the school infrastructure in the country has witnessed significant growth with the mode of teaching also shifting to digital learning and smart class formats. This has assisted the students in improving their academic performance significantly and made teaching more effective.



The primary factor driving the Indian school market is the huge population in the country and a significant shortage of the number of schools to provide quality education. With a constantly growing population of around 1.37 billion, India represents the world's second largest populated country after China. This represents a huge consumer base for the education sector. Another factor driving the Indian school market is the significant amount of monetary support received from the government as well as private Institutions. This has resulted in significant upgradation of the education infrastructure across both rural and urban regions.

Additionally, reforms such as New Education Policy (NEP), foundation of Eklavya schools, etc, introduced by the government in order to promote girl education and provide equal opportunities for all has also driven the market positively. Moreover, technological advancements in the methods of teaching such as smart classes, digital libraries, augmented reality, etc, has also made learning more interactive for students, exhibiting immense scope for the Indian school market.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India school market report, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2023-2032. The report has categorized the market based on level of education, ownership, board of affiliation and fee structure. The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.



Breakup by Level of Education:

Primary

Upper Primary

Secondary

Higher Secondary

At present, the primary level of education represents the largest segment on account of numerous programmes initiated by the Government of India for encouraging parents to send their children to primary schools. For instance, the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) focuses on universalizing elementary education, bridging gender and social gaps in education and enhancing the learning levels of children.



Breakup by Ownership:

Government Primary Upper Primary Secondary Higher Secondary

Local Body Primary Upper Primary Secondary Higher Secondary

Private Aided Primary Upper Primary Secondary Higher Secondary

Private Unaided Primary Upper Primary Secondary Higher Secondary



Government-owned schools account for the majority of the total market share as they provide the infrastructure for the physical and mental development of students. Some of the top government schools in the country include Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Military School, Air Force School, and Naval School.



Breakup by Board of Affiliation:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

State Government Boards

Others (NIOS, IBs, etc.)

Schools operating under the state government boards dominated the market as they generally charge lesser fees than CBSE schools.



Breakup by Fee Structure:

Low-Income

Medium-Income

High-Income

The low-income segment holds the largest market share in the market. The fee charged by the government educational institutes, which are operated by municipal committees, corporations or schools, is very nominal. As a result, people from the lower sections of society prefer to send their children to these schools.



Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

Amongst these, North India enjoys the leading position in the market as governing agencies are undertaking initiatives to enhance the condition of public schools of the region.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What was the size of the India school market in 2023?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the India school market during 2024-2032?

3. What are the key factors driving the India school market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the India school market?

5. What is the breakup of the India school market based on the level of education?

6. What is the breakup of the India school market based on ownership?

7. What is the breakup of the India school market based on the board of affiliation?

8. What is the breakup of the India school market based on the fee structure?

9. What are the key regions in the India school market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $48.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $125.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sj0g68

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment