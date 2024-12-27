General and Administrative Outsourcing Market to Generate Revenues of $13.4 Billion by 2032: Global and Country-Level Analysis by Type and Application, Featuring Profiles of Industry Giants

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General and Administrative Outsourcing Market by Type, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global general and administrative outsourcing market size reached US$ 7.4 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 13.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2032.

The escalating demand for accessing lower-cost labor markets and reduction of overhead expenses, rapid utilization of internal resources towards core business activities, and easy access to extensive experience and domain expertise in non-core administrative functions represent some of the key factors driving the market.







General and Administrative Outsourcing Market Trends



The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for accessing lower-cost labor markets and reduction of overhead expenses by numerous organizations. This can be attributed to the rapid utilization of internal resources towards core business activities and strategic initiatives. In line with this, the easy access to extensive experience and domain expertise in non-core administrative functions is resulting in a higher uptake of G&A outsourcing services. Moreover, continual advancements in robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) algorithms in various business processes is providing an impetus to the market.

In addition to this, the augmenting demand for business process standardization and streamlining of processes across multiple locations or business units is also leading to the increasing adoption of G&A outsourcing. Furthermore, the growing number of organizational changes, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and strategic business restructuring is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, an enhanced focus on improved customer experience by the organizations through redirecting internal resources towards customer-facing processes is impacting the market favorably.

Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid digitization, the advent of Industry 4.0, shifting preference towards remote work, growing need for scalability, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by the key players.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global general and administrative outsourcing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type and application.



Type Insights:

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO)

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

Payroll Outsourcing

Procurement Outsourcing

Others

According to the report, Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) represented the largest segment.



Application Insights:

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

According to the report, North America was the largest market for general and administrative outsourcing. Some of the factors driving the market include the augmenting demand for business process standardization, an enhanced focus on improved customer experience, shifting preference towards remote work, etc.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global general and administrative outsourcing market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered include:

Accenture plc

Aon PLC

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

EXLServices Holdings Inc.

Genpact

GEP Worldwide

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Kelly Services Inc.

Wipro Limited

(Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report)



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global general and administrative outsourcing market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global general and administrative outsourcing market?

What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global general and administrative outsourcing market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive general and administrative outsourcing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

Which is the most attractive type in the general and administrative outsourcing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Which is the most attractive application in the general and administrative outsourcing market?

What is the competitive structure of the global general and administrative outsourcing market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global general and administrative outsourcing market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

