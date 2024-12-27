Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Fasteners Market Forecast to 2033 by Aircraft Type, Material, Product, and Country with Detailed Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerospace Fasteners Market was valued at US$ 7.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow up to US$ 12.53 billion by the end of 2033 with a CAGR of 6.26% from 2025 through 2033. Driving factors including technological advancement, increased space exploration, aftermarket demand, rising defense budgets, strict regulations, fuel-efficient designs, and maintenance downtime reduction are expected to fuel this growth.







Growth Drivers of the Aerospace Fasteners Market

Commercial and Defense Aviation Growth



The growing demand for commercial and military aircraft is the principal growth driver for the aerospace fasteners market. The growth of air travel due to increasing numbers of low-cost airlines in developing markets and rapid expansion in emerging markets has been one of the primary driving factors for new aircraft during the coming years. On the other hand, defense sectors worldwide are expanding their budgets for upgrading fleets and improving national security. As new aircraft begin to roll off manufacturing lines and existing aircraft are maintained, repaired, and overhauled, demand for high-quality, reliable aerospace fasteners increases. This ranges from airframes to engine, where structural safety and integrity must be assured for high stress applications in avionics.



Advancements in Fastener Technology



The aerospace fasteners market is increasingly driven by technological advancements in materials and design. Within the sector of aerospace, lightweight materials like titanium and composites are progressively used to cut fuel consumption and emissions. Such a material requires specialized fasteners to combine both strength and weight savings characteristics. Other innovations that ensure fasteners self-lock, corrosion-resistant, and temperature-resistant help enhance the overall performance and safety of aircraft. Concerning the pursuit of efficiency, reliability, and lightweightness of fasteners can often be seen to complement the overall objectives of the sector and, therefore, can be deemed necessary for market growth.



Space Exploration Continues to Increase in Investments by Private Companies and Governments



A growing number of private companies and governments are investing their resources into the exploration of space. Demand for aerospace fasteners surges in response to these investments. In terms of spacecraft and satellites, fasteners are highly specialized for conditions, such as vacuum, radiation, and extreme temperatures. However, the quest for ambitious projects from space agencies and commercial players like SpaceX and Blue Origin is increasing the demand for unique high-stress conditions in space. This is enhancing innovation through developments in materials and design, specific to the applications in space for fasteners.



USA Aerospace Fasteners Market



By nature, the USA Aerospace Fasteners Market is growing steadily, solely due to the increasing demand for commercial and military aircraft. With key players such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin, the boom in aerospace and defense business in the country had helped spur this market. Investments in aircraft modernization as well as advancements in space travels by the likes of SpaceX and Blue Origin are forever in the process of elevating the need for advanced fasteners. On the other hand, the incorporation of fuel-efficient designs and lightweight materials necessitates the need for a high-performance specialized fastener. Strong defense budgets of the government ensure a healthy outlook for a couple of years ahead as well. May 2024 IperionX Limited and Vegas Fastener Manufacturing, LLC have formed a joint venture to produce titanium alloy fasteners and precision components using IperionX's advanced titanium products. It has agreed to supply titanium fasteners and components to the United States. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), the research and development facility for U.S. Armed Forces ground systems technology.



Germany Aerospace Fasteners Industry



The Germany Aerospace Fasteners industry is performing well due to the strong aerospace and defense sectors of the country. As the European aircraft manufacturing center, Germany has the presence of Airbus and Diehl Aviation. With these, the country requires high-performance fasteners for its commercial, military, and space application. Germany is focused more on the engineering excellence and precision manufacturing of even high-performance aircraft to contribute to the fuel efficiency and meet new environmental challenges. Industry drive for innovative materials and designs to meet new aircraft specifications propels the industry forward and supports Germany's position in the aerospace supply chain of the world.



India Aerospace Fasteners Industry



Huge domestic aircraft output and modernization of defense activities are resulting in rapid growth to the India Aerospace Fasteners industry. The Indian government, under the "Make in India" initiative, has motivated the aerospace manufacturing sector with immense investment in indigenization, enhancing the demand for high-quality fasteners in the sector. The HAL has significantly enhanced the production of military and commercial aircraft as well as the rate of production through joint ventures with global leaders. However, growth of civil aviation and MRO services doubles fasteners demand. Further, the emerging space sector in India offers growth prospects for advanced fasteners used in space. February 2023 The Indian carrier, Air India, expands its fleet after committing to over 800 jump engines for more than 200 Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A320/A321neo aircraft. Since Air India has been a distinguished partner of CFM since 2002, the airlines have signed an agreement for the same sort of trust-building.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Aerospace Fasteners Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Aircraft Type

6.2 By Material

6.3 By Product

6.4 By Countries



7. Aircraft Type

7.1 Narrow body Aircraft

7.2 Wide Body Aircraft

7.3 Very Large Aircraft

7.4 Regional Transport Aircraft

7.5 Business Jet

7.6 Fighter Jet

7.7 Others



8. Material

8.1 Aluminum

8.2 Steel

8.3 Superalloys

8.4 Titanium



9. Product

9.1 Screws

9.2 Nuts and Bolts

9.3 Rivets

9.4 Pins

9.5 Others



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Thailand

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Indonesia

10.3.8 Australia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 South Africa



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strength

12.1.2 Weakness

12.1.3 Opportunity

12.1.4 Threat



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Arconic Corporation

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Key Persons

13.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.1.4 Revenue Analysis

13.2 TriMas Corporation

13.3 Wurth Group

13.4 B&B Specialties, Inc.

13.5 Boeing Distribution Services Inc.

13.6 Bufab International AB

13.7 National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation

13.8 FSL Aerospace Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6sdgxz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment