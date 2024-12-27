|To
Executive Management
27 December 2024
Company Announcement No 97/2024
Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as of Friday 20 December 2024. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
