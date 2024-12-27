Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Size, Shares, Forecast & Trends Analysis to 2031

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering, Feedstock Type, Capacity, Application, and Sector Global - Forecast to 2031." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anaerobic digestion system market is projected to reach $32.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising demand for renewable energy sources, government initiatives supporting the development & adoption of anaerobic digestion systems, the growing need for safe waste disposal, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of anaerobic digestion systems. However, competition from other renewable energy sources and the high initial investment requirements & operating costs of anaerobic digestion systems restrain the growth of this market.



Furthermore, the increasing use of anaerobic digestion systems in sewage & wastewater treatment and the integration of advanced technologies into anaerobic digestion systems are expected to generate growth opportunities for market stakeholders. However, operational issues with anaerobic digestion systems are a major challenge impacting market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of co-digestion is a prominent trend in the anaerobic digestion market.



Based on offering, the anaerobic digestion systems market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of 46.7% of the anaerobic digestion systems market. The segment's large share can be attributed to the growing demand for key hardware components such as digesters, generators, compressors, gas storage tanks, pumps, and pipes, as well as the increasing need for safe and efficient waste disposal solutions.



However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of anaerobic digestion software in the industrial and agricultural sectors, as well as its growing utilization for a wide range of applications.



Based on feedstock type, the global anaerobic digestion systems market is segmented into agricultural waste, municipal waste, industrial waste, sewage waste, and other feedstocks. In 2024, the industrial waste segment is expected to account for the largest share of 25.6% of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the integration of advanced technologies into anaerobic digestion systems in the industrial sector and rising government regulations promoting the adoption of green technologies.



However, the agricultural waste segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising need to convert agricultural waste into renewable energy through anaerobic digestion and the increasing volume of organic waste material generated in the agriculture sector.



Based on sector, the global anaerobic digestion systems market is segmented into automotive, energy & utilities, commercial & residential, agriculture, and industrial. In 2024, the energy & utilities segment is expected to account for the largest share of 32.2% of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. The segment's large market share is attributed to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of anaerobic digestion systems, growing demand for renewable energy sources, and increasing government support for renewable energy projects.



However, the agriculture segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing government mandates to reduce agricultural waste, as well as the growing need to process animal waste from livestock operations and crop residues.



Based on geography, the anaerobic digestion systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 34.3% of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. North America's significant market share is attributed to stringent environmental regulations, high levels of food waste, a growing focus on renewable energy, the presence of key market players in the region, and increasing demand for renewable energy sources.



However, the market in Asia-Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising demand for anaerobic digestion systems in various applications such as power generation and agriculture and the increasing implementation of waste management regulations aimed at reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills.



Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high-growth market segments based on offering, feedstock type, capacity, application, and sector?

What was the historical market for anaerobic digestion systems?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2024-2031?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the anaerobic digestion systems market?

Who are the major players in the anaerobic digestion systems market?

What is the competitive landscape like?

What are the recent developments in the anaerobic digestion systems market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the anaerobic digestion systems market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the emerging players in the global anaerobic digestion systems market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Sources

4.2.2. Government Initiatives Supporting the Development & Adoption of Anaerobic Digestion Systems

4.2.3. Growing Need for Safe Waste Disposal

4.2.4. Increasing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Anaerobic Digestion Systems

4.2.5. Competition From Other Renewable Energy Sources

4.2.6. High Initial Investment Requirements & Operating Costs of Anaerobic Digestion Systems

4.2.7. Increasing Use of Anaerobic Digestion Systems in Sewage & Wastewater Treatment

4.2.8. Integration of Advanced Technologies into Anaerobic Digestion Systems

4.2.9. Operational Issues with Anaerobic Digestion Systems

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Increasing Use of Co-digestion

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Quality of Biogas Produced, by Feedstock

4.6.1. Agricultural Waste

4.6.2. Municipal Waste

4.6.3. Industrial Waste

4.6.4. Sewage Waste

4.6.5. Other Feedstocks

4.7. Biochar Production: Key Insights

4.8. Anaerobic Digestion Assessment in The U.S.

4.8.1. Processed Feed

4.8.1.1. Food Waste

4.8.1.2. Animal Manure Waste

4.8.1.3. Agricultural Residue Waste

4.8.1.4. Wastewater Biosolids

4.8.1.5. Other Feed Types

4.8.2. Digestate Production and Utilization

4.8.2.1. Digestate Production

4.8.2.2. Current Use Areas/Applications of Digestate

4.8.2.3. Pricing Analysis for Digestate Products

4.8.2.4. Profitability Analysis for Digestate Products

4.8.2.5. Cost Considerations for Anaerobic Digestion Operators to Manage Digestate

4.8.2.6. Regulations to Manage Digestate and Their Impact on The Growth of AD Developments

4.8.3. Anaerobic Digestion - Municipal Wastewater Treatment Facilities (MWWF)



5. Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Digester Tanks

5.2.2. Biogas Handling Equipment

5.2.3. Monitoring & Control Equipment

5.2.4. Feedstock Pre-Processing Equipment

5.2.5. Other Hardware

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Simulation Software

5.3.2. Energy Modeling Software

5.3.3. Data Management Software

5.4. Services

5.4.1. Designing & Installation Services

5.4.2. Operation & Maintenance Services



6. Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Feedstock Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Industrial Waste

6.3. Municipal Waste

6.4. Sewage Waste

6.5. Agricultural Waste

6.6. Other Feedstocks



7. Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Capacity

7.1. Overview

7.2. Medium-Scale

7.3. Large-Scale

7.4. Small-Scale



8. Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Agricultural & Industrial Waste Management

8.3. Power Generation

8.4. Fuel

8.5. Other Applications



9. Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Sector

9.1. Overview

9.2. Energy & Utilities

9.3. Automotive

9.4. Commercial & Residential

9.5. Agriculture

9.6. Industrial



10. Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. Netherlands

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. France

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Italy

10.3.7. Denmark

10.3.8. Switzerland

10.3.9. Finland

10.3.10. Austria

10.3.11. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. Singapore

10.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

10.4.7. Malaysia

10.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. South Africa

10.6.2. UAE

10.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa



11. Competition Analysis

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Ranking, by Key Players



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Kanadevia Inova Group (A Part of Hitachi Zosen Corporation)

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Product Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategic Developments

12.2. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

12.3. Envitec Biogas AG

12.4. Nature Energy Biogas A/S (A Part of Shell PLC)

12.5. Biokraft International AB

12.6. VWS (UK) Ltd. (A Part of Veolia Environnement)

12.7. Renewi PLC

12.8. Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc.

12.9. Bioenergy Devco, LLC

12.10. Planet Biogas Group GmbH

12.11. Biogen (UK) Ltd.

12.12. Agrinz Technologies GmbH

12.13. Zero Waste Energy, LLC

12.14. Agraferm Technologies AG

12.15. Bioquadrat Energie- Und Wassertechnik Holding GmbH

12.16. AAT Abwasser- Und Abfalltechnik GmbH

