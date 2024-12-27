Animal Parasiticides Market Worth $15.83 Billion by 2032: An Analysis of Revenue and % Shares by Type, Animal, End User, Country, and Company

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Parasiticides Market Global Forecast Report by Types, Animal Types, End User, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Animal Parasiticides market is expected to rise from US$9.33 billion in 2023 to US$15.83 billion by 2032, experiencing a CAGR of 6.05% from 2024 to 2032. This is because the awareness of animal health concerning zoonotic diseases is constantly increasing. Rising concerns over infection from animals to humans will increase demand for parasitic treatments in this period, thereby improving market growth.







Dynamics Driving Animal Parasiticides Market Growth

Advancements in the Knowledge Base of Zoonotic Diseases



Growing awareness of zoonotic infections caused by animals to humans creates a gigantic spur for animal parasiticides. As public perception of the risks of infection with Lyme disease, ticks, and worms improves, demand for effective parasitic control in animals grows. The awareness among pet owners and livestock farmers is calling them to regularly use parasiticides to keep the animals healthy and minimize the risk of disease transmission. Thus, it is no wonder that the market for animal parasiticides has been constantly expanding with a focus on greater concerns in public health and animal welfare.

Growing Pet Ownership and Veterinary Care



One of the biggest trends that has contributed to the boom of the animal parasiticides market is the growing number of pets, especially in urban areas. Pets start to engage closely with the life of any household and, hence, make their owners all the more conscious regarding veterinary care and the prevention/eradication of parasites. The persistent application of parasiticides prevents pets from getting fleas, ticks, and internal parasites. Growing pet care thus fuels the market for preventive and curative parasiticides, which will boost market growth over the next few years.



Expansion of Livestock Farming and Production



Expansion of livestock farming and production in response to an increased demand for animal products such as meat, milk, and wool. Parasitic infestations can be so devastating to livestock health and productivity and hence lead to a major financial loss. Farmers are therefore resorting more than ever to the use of parasiticides in controlling and preventing parasites within their herds and flocks. Effective control of parasites enhances animal health, improves productivity, and ensures quality and safety food products. That aspect of livestock farming, in terms of the health of animals, is leading to growth in the global animal parasiticides market.



Canada Animal Parasiticides Market



The Canadian animal parasiticides market is gaining ground with increased awareness about animal health and the increased prevalence of zoonotic diseases. Increasingly, pet owners, as well as livestock farmers, use parasiticides to safeguard animals against internal and external parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. Growing demand for effective parasitic treatments is characterized by the increasing growth in the pet care industry and the healthy livestock sector. In addition, developments in veterinary care and much more effective parasitic products create market growth. Other Factors Increasing Adoption of Parasiticides All-inclusive increase in concern about animal welfare and disease prevention have led to the adoption of parasiticides across Canada.



France Animal Parasiticides Market



The animal parasiticides market is growing fundamentally in France as more and more people are gaining awareness regarding animal health and the prevalence of zoonotic diseases. Both pet owners and farmers are adopting parasiticides for protecting animals against parasites that are absolutely harmful, including ticks, fleas, and internal worms. Strong veterinary solid care infrastructure and demand for high-quality pet products also escalates the market in France. But growing awareness of animal welfare, and rules related to safe food production, only enhance the growing demand for parasitic treatment among pet and livestock companion animals.



China Animal Parasiticides Market



Animal parasiticides market in China is growing at a drastic level due to its increasing demand for animal health product amid a rising awareness regarding zoonotic diseases. Increased pet ownership and expansion of the livestock industry lend more importance to the need for effective parasite control. Increasing demands by farmers for parasiticides guaranteeing livestock productivity and health, as well as a challenge by pet owners to safeguard their pets from ticks, fleas, and worms, will give way to ever-deepening market demand for parasiticides. Improving animal welfare and veterinary care are also the focus of the government, hence its market growth. Advanced parasiticidal treatments in China are more in demand nowadays.

Saudi Arabia Animal Parasiticides Market



The market for animal parasiticides in Saudi Arabia is also growing. This is due to developing awareness about animal health and the incidence of zoonotic diseases. Growing livestock and pet populations lead to a greater demand for effective control solutions against parasites. To maintain healthy and productive herds, farmers are increasingly spending on parasiticides. Treatments for safeguarding pets from ticks, fleas, and worms have increased the interest of pet owners. Improving veterinary services and enhanced animal welfare with government efforts also contribute to the market growth. The need for advanced and efficient parasiticides in Saudi Arabia is likely to increase due to growing emphasis on disease prevention and animal health.



