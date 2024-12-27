Construction Plastic Industry Research Report 2024 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2019-2029

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Plastic Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Construction Plastic Market was valued at USD 110.92 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 177.11 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.11%.



As sustainability becomes a priority, construction plastics are gaining traction for their potential to reduce energy consumption and waste. Many of these materials are recyclable, aligning with green building initiatives and regulatory standards aimed at minimizing environmental impact. The versatility of construction plastics allows for innovation in design and functionality, catering to various architectural needs while providing cost-effective solutions. Advancements in technology also contribute to this growth, as manufacturers develop new formulations and processing techniques that enhance the performance characteristics of plastics, making them suitable for more demanding applications.





The rise of prefabrication and modular construction methods, which emphasize efficiency and speed, further boosts the demand for construction plastics due to their ease of handling and installation. The economic recovery in many regions is post-pandemic spurring infrastructure projects, thus creating a favorable environment for the Construction Plastic Market to thrive. Strategic investments by major players in research and development, along with collaborations with construction firms, are fostering innovation and expanding the applications of plastics in construction.



As countries implement stricter building codes and standards for energy efficiency, the adoption of construction plastics is expected to grow, as they can contribute to improved thermal insulation and overall building performance. Finally, the rising awareness of the benefits of construction plastics among contractors and builders, including lower maintenance costs and extended product lifespan, is driving their adoption. In summary, the Construction Plastic Market is poised for significant growth, fueled by demographic trends, sustainability initiatives, technological advancements, and evolving construction practices, positioning these materials as essential components in the future of the building industry.



Growth of Prefabrication and Modular Construction



The trend of prefabrication and modular construction is gaining momentum in the construction industry, significantly impacting the Construction Plastic Market. This method, which involves manufacturing building components off-site and assembling them on-site, offers numerous advantages, including reduced construction time, lower labor costs, and enhanced quality control. As the demand for faster and more efficient building processes increases, construction plastics are becoming integral to this approach. Construction plastics are lightweight and easy to manipulate, making them ideal for prefabricated components.



Increased Regulatory Focus on Building Materials



The Construction Plastic Market is experiencing a trend driven by increased regulatory focus on building materials, as governments and regulatory bodies strive to enhance safety, sustainability, and environmental performance. Stricter building codes and standards are being implemented globally, pushing manufacturers to develop products that not only comply with regulations but also promote best practices in construction. These regulations often mandate the use of materials that meet specific energy efficiency criteria, which can impact the types of construction plastics that are favored in the market.



Segmental Insights

Type Insights



Polyvinyl Chloride segment dominated the Construction Plastic Market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. Polyvinyl chloride is widely recognized for its exceptional durability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, making it a preferred choice in various construction applications, including piping, flooring, window frames, and siding. Its resistance to moisture, corrosion, and environmental stressors enhances its appeal in both residential and commercial construction projects. The ease of fabrication and installation of polyvinyl chloride products contributes to reduced labor costs and shorter project timelines, further solidifying its position in the market.



As sustainability becomes a critical focus in the construction industry, advancements in polyvinyl chloride recycling technologies are also improving its environmental profile, allowing for increased use of recycled content in new products. This shift towards sustainable practices resonates well with builders and consumers seeking eco-friendly options, thereby supporting the continued dominance of the polyvinyl chloride segment.



The ongoing urbanization and infrastructure development across various regions are driving demand for durable building materials, with polyvinyl chloride being a primary material of choice. While other segments such as polyurethane, polypropylene, and polyethylene exhibit growth potential, they do not match the widespread applicability and established reputation of polyvinyl chloride in construction. Therefore, with its unique combination of performance, adaptability, and sustainability, the polyvinyl chloride segment is set to remain the cornerstone of the Construction Plastic Market in the coming years.



Regional Insights



North America dominated the Construction Plastic Market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to a combination of factors, including a robust construction industry driven by significant investments in infrastructure development, residential construction, and commercial projects. The region's established manufacturing base and advanced technological capabilities have facilitated the production of high-quality construction plastics, catering to the diverse needs of builders and contractors.



The growing emphasis on sustainable building practices and green construction in North America has spurred demand for eco-friendly materials, further bolstering the use of construction plastics. Regulatory frameworks promoting energy efficiency and environmental responsibility are encouraging the adoption of materials that contribute to these goals. The increasing urbanization and population growth in key metropolitan areas are driving the need for efficient building solutions, with construction plastics being favored for their durability and versatility.



As the region continues to invest in smart infrastructure and innovative construction methods, the demand for construction plastics is expected to grow. While other regions, such as Europe and Asia-Pacific, also show promise, the combination of economic stability, technological advancements, and regulatory support positions North America as a leader in the Construction Plastic Market. With a strong focus on sustainability and a commitment to modernizing infrastructure, North America is well-equipped to maintain its dominance in the construction plastics sector in the years to come.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $110.92 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $177.11 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

BASF SE

3M Company

REHAU Industries SE & Co. KG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Kraton Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Construction Plastic Market, By Type:

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Construction Plastic Market, By Application:

Window

Roofing

Flooring

Insulation

Piping

Construction Plastic Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Vietnam

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Israel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkaip9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment