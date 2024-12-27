Global Demographics Transition: The Emergence of an Aging Population

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The Demographic Transition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demographic transition model captures the global transition from high birth and death rates to low birth and death rates as societies advance. Under this model, all countries are heading toward an aging population. The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs predicts that by 2050, one in six people will be over 65, up from one in 10 in 2021.

Demographics will be one of the most impactful themes of the next decade and beyond. Changes in population size and distribution, the rise in financial power of Gen Z, and the deepening problem of aging populations in developed economies will create winners and losers across all sectors.

This report looks specifically at the issue of aging populations and how organizations can use technology to mitigate the impact of this trend.

Key Highlights

Beyond the global trend towards decreasing birth and death rates, national and regional demographics are directly impacted by four factors: migration flows, conflict and related displacement, climate change, and national policies, primarily those focused on fertility and childcare.

With this forewarning of an aging population, businesses have a significant window of opportunity to act. The aging population presents threats and opportunities for all industries. Companies that invest in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics and those that automate much of their operations will be in the strongest positions.

Scope

The demographic transition model allows us to predict the most likely future demographic trends. An aging population is inevitable for all nations. With this knowledge, businesses have a sustainable window of opportunity to act. This could mean investing in emerging technologies, launching new products, or enacting specific employment policies.

The aging population presents threats and opportunities for all industries. This report looks closely at the medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and heavy industries (including manufacturing, construction, mining, power, and agriculture).

Key Topics Covered:

The Demographic Transition Model Explained

How Key Industries Should Respond to the Demographic Transition

