Refractory Multiple Myeloma Global Clinical Trials Review 2024 - Top Level Data on Clinical Trials by Region, Country, Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End Point Status

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refractory Multiple Myeloma - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical trial report provides an overview of the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

The report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. The report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials).



Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

The report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

The report provides latest news for the past three months

Reasons to Buy

Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment

Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost

Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities

Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market

Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials

Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level

Company Coverage:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co

Amgen

Pfizer

GSK

Novartis

AbbVie

Sanofi

Merck & Co

Key Topics Covered:

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Refractory Multiple Myeloma to Oncology Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Refractory Multiple Myeloma to Oncology Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nov 14, 2024: Blenrep Shows Overall Survival Benefit in Head-To-Head Dreamm-7 Phase III Trial for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nov 06, 2024: Carsgen to Present Zevor-Cel at ASH 2024 Annual Congress

Nov 06, 2024: Carsgen to Present CT0590 at ASH 2024 Annual Congress

Nov 05, 2024: Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) Announces First Presentation of Data from Phase 1 Study of the Trispecific Isb 2001 in r/rMM at Upcoming ASH

Nov 05, 2024: Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) Announces First Presentation of Data from Phase 1 Study of the Trispecific ISB 1442 in r/r MM at Upcoming ASH

Nov 05, 2024: Antengene to Present Results from Two Late-Stage Studies of Selinexor Signaling Potential Clinical Breakthrough at ASH 2024

Nov 05, 2024: Poseida Therapeutics to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data on Investigational Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Therapies at SITC 2024 and ASH 2024

Nov 05, 2024: Arcellx to Present Clinical Data for Its Phase 1 and iMMagine-1 Studies in Patients with Multiple Myeloma at the 66th ASH Annual Meeting

Oct 08, 2024: Aurigene Oncology Announces Promising Results of Phase 1 Study for India's First Trial for Novel Autologous CAR-T Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma

Sep 27, 2024: Novel Combination of Talvey Suggests High Response Rates and Durable Responses in Triple-Class Refractory Patients with R/R Multiple Myeloma

Sep 27, 2024: Novel Combination of Tecvayli Suggests High Response Rates and Durable Responses in Triple-Class Refractory Patients with R/R Multiple Myeloma

Sep 27, 2024: IASO Bio Presented the Outcomes of R/Rmm Patients with Renal Impairment Treated with Equecabtagene Autoleucel at 2024 IMS Annual Meeting

Sep 27, 2024: Talvey and Darzalex Faspro Based Combination Shows Deep and Durable Responses in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Sep 27, 2024: Poseida Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Results for Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy P-BCMA-ALLO1 with High Overall Response Rates in RRMM Patients

Sep 17, 2024: Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) Combinations in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Accepted for Regulatory Review in Japan

Sep 16, 2024: China grants BTD to Blenrep with BorDex for multiple myeloma

Sep 16, 2024: FDA grants RMAT to Poseida's CAR-T cell therapy P-BCMA-ALLO1

Sep 11, 2024: IGI Announces Publication in Nature Cancer on ISB 2001, IGI's Innovative Trispecific Antibody for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Sep 05, 2024: Poseida to Present Data from Phase 1 Study of Allogeneic CAR-T P-BCMA-ALLO1 in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at 21st IMS Annual Meeting

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p94sem

