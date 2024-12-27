Edible Oils Market Global Forecast to 2029 - Rising Sunflower Oil Demand Offers Growth Potential Due to High Olive Oil Prices

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Oils Market by Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Packaging Type, Packaging Technology, Extraction Technology, Grade, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The edible oils market is estimated at USD 250.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 306.92 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2029.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the growth of the edible oils market. Innovations in extraction methods, such as improved solvent recovery systems and mechanical pressing technologies, have significantly enhanced efficiency and yield. Furthermore, the development of enzymatic and ultrasound-assisted extraction methods allows for higher quality oils with preserved nutritional value. Automation and digitalization in oil processing plants also improve production capacity, reduce waste, and ensure consistent product quality. These technological improvements contribute to the cost-effectiveness of oil production, meeting the increasing global demand for edible oils while supporting sustainability initiatives in the industry.

The edible oils market is experiencing disruption due to various factors, including changing consumer preferences, environmental concerns, and technological advancements. These disruptions are reshaping the industry, influencing production processes, market dynamics, and the types of oils consumers prefer. Some of the key disruptions in the edible oils market include:- Increased trend towards healthy plant-based diet: : Consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier oils, such as olive, avocado, and canola oils, in place of traditional vegetable oils. This trend is driven by growing health consciousness, particularly concerns over heart disease, obesity, and cholesterol levels, influencing production and consumption patterns. Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing : The demand for sustainably sourced oils, such as certified palm oil and organic oils, is rising. Environmental concerns, particularly related to deforestation and biodiversity loss in palm oil production, are pushing manufacturers to adopt ethical sourcing practices, aligning with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products.

: The demand for sustainably sourced oils, such as certified palm oil and organic oils, is rising. Environmental concerns, particularly related to deforestation and biodiversity loss in palm oil production, are pushing manufacturers to adopt ethical sourcing practices, aligning with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products. Technological Innovations : Advancements in processing technologies, such as cold-press and enzymatic extraction, are enhancing the quality and nutritional value of edible oils. These innovations not only improve flavor and health benefits but also offer greater efficiency and sustainability in oil production, further disrupting traditional methods.

: Advancements in processing technologies, such as cold-press and enzymatic extraction, are enhancing the quality and nutritional value of edible oils. These innovations not only improve flavor and health benefits but also offer greater efficiency and sustainability in oil production, further disrupting traditional methods. Supply chain challenges: The edible oils market has faced significant supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions and escalating raw material costs. Conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, which disrupted sunflower oil exports from two leading producers, have created supply shortages and volatility. Additionally, trade restrictions, tariffs, and sanctions further complicate global logistics. Rising costs of raw materials, driven by climate change impacts on crop yields and increased input costs, have amplified the challenges. These factors not only elevate prices but also create uncertainty in the supply chain. Consequently, manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on diversifying sourcing strategies and investing in alternative oils to mitigate risks and maintain market stability amidst these challenges

Prominent companies in the edible oils market include ADM, Bunge, Associated British Foods, Wilmar International, United Plantations Berhad, Sime Darby Berhad, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Edible Oils, Cargill, GrainCorp, Adani Group, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Beidahuang Group, Ajanta Soya, Patanjali Foods and Louis Dreyfus Company.



Other players include Golden Agri-Resources, Richardson International, Hebany, Aceitera General Deheza, Vicentin S.A.I.C., Tradizione Italiana, EFKO Group, Nutiva, American Vegetable Oils and Sunora Foods.



Research Coverage:



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, new service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the edible oils market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the edible oils market ecosystem is covered in this report. Furthermore, industry-specific trends such as technology analysis, ecosystem and market mapping, and patent, and regulatory landscape, among others, are also covered in the study.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Increase in oilseed production), restraints (High price volatility for edible oils), opportunities (Rising sunflower oil demand offers growth potential due to high olive oil prices), and challenges (Surge in fraud due to tight supplies and soaring prices) influencing the growth of the edible oils market.

New product launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the edible oils market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes edible oils across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the edible oils market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, brand/product comparison, and product food prints of leading players such as ADM (US), Bunge (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia), and other players in the edible oils market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 436 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $250.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $306.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Edible Oils Market

Edible Oils Market: Major Regional Submarkets

Asia-Pacific: Edible Oils Market, by End Use and Country

Edible Oils Market, by Type

Edible Oils Market, by End Use

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shift in Production Focus to South America

Rise in Oilseed Production

Increasing Demand for Food

High Demand from Confectionery & Bakery and Food Processing Sectors

Growth in R&D and Product Launches of Edible Oils

Restraints

Labeling Requirements to Ensure Consumer Safety

High Price Volatility for Edible Oils

Opportunities

Rising Sunflower Oil Demand due to High Olive Oil Prices

Numerous Benefits Associated with Soybean Oil

Increase in Consumer Shift Toward Healthier Oils

Challenges

Surge in Fraudulent Activities due to Tight Supplies and Soaring Prices

Reduced Rapeseed Production in Europe

Yield Stagnation in Palm Oil and Rapeseed

Case Study Analysis

European Deforestation Regulation and Edible Oil Industry in Europe

National Mission on Edible Oils - Palm Oil: Boosting India's Self-Sufficiency and Sustainability

Edible Oils Market, by Type

Palm Oil - High Oxidation Resistance to Fuel Demand in Food Industries

Soybean Oil -Cost-Effectiveness and Health Benefits to Drive Market

Sunflower Oil -Increased Production to Drive Growth of Sunflower Oil Market

Rapeseed Oil -Varied Culinary Applications and High Concentration of Nutrients to Drive Market

Olive Oil -Health-Promoting Properties to Augment Segment Growth

Other Edible Oils Coconut Oil - Rising Demand for Health Benefits to Drive Market Growth Peanut Oil - Growing Demand and Production in Asian Countries to Drive Market



Edible Oils Market, by Application

Cooking and Frying

Baking

Salad Dressing and Marinades

Flavor Enhancement and Finishing Touches

Sauces and Condiments

Food Preservation

Dairy and Dairy Alternative Products

Infant Formula and Nutritional Fortification

Edible Oils Market, by End Use

Household - Increased Awareness About Benefits of Healthy Oils to Drive Market

Food Service - Increasing Food Service Outlets to Drive Demand for Bulk Ingredients Like Edible Oils

Industrial - Increased Demand for Processed Food to Drive Market

Edible Oils Market, by Extraction Technology

Mechanical Extraction

Solvent Extraction

Enzymatic Extraction

Ultrasound Extraction

Aqueous Extraction

Edible Oils Market, by Grade

Virgin

Extra Virgin

Cold Pressed

Organic

Refined

Edible Oils Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Edible Oils Market, by Packaging Type

Small Volume Packaging Pouches Bottles (Plastic, Glass, Spray Bottles) Jars Tetra Pak Cartons

Bulk and Industrial Packaging Metal Cans (Aluminum or Tinplate) Bag-In-Box Bulk Containers



Edible Oils Market, by Packaging Technology

Material-based Plastic Bottles Glass Bottles Metal Cans Flexible Pouches

Specialized Packaging Tetra Pak Cartons Bag-On-Valve Technology Bulk Containers Smart Packaging Technologies (Connected or Sensor-Enabled Packaging



Competitive Landscape

Brand Comparison Analysis

Cargill (Naturefresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Etc.)

Adani Wilmar (Fortune)

Associated British Foods (Abf)

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Edible Oils, Sau.

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

Stars

Emerging Leaders

Pervasive Players

Participants

Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

Progressive Companies

Responsive Companies

Dynamic Companies

Starting Blocks

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Players

ADM

Bunge

Associated British Foods

Wilmar International Ltd.

United Plantations Berhad

Cargill, Incorporated

Sime Darby Berhad

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Edible Oils, Sau.

Graincorp

Adani Group

The Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd.

Beidahuang Group

Ajanta Soya Limited

Patanjali Foods Ltd.

Louis Dreyfus Company

Other Players

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

Richardson International Limited

Hebany

Aceitera General Deheza

Vicentin Sai.C.

Tradizione Italiana

Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd

Nutiva Inc.

American Vegetable Oils, Inc.

Sunora Foods

