Company announcement no 24-2024

Søborg, December 27, 2024

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S



On December 20, Konsolidator A/S issued new shares in a directed issue according to company announcement no 23-2024. The share issue exercised generated net proceeds of DKK 2m to Konsolidator A/S.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator:

Name: Andersen Advisory Group A/S Position: Andersen Advisory Group A/S is indirectly controlled by Michael Moesgaard Andersen, Chairman of the board Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 20.12.2025 Number of shares 266,524 Share price 3.752 Aggregated price 999,998





Name: Claus Jul Christiansen Position: Member of the board Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 20.12.2025 Number of shares 26,652 Share price 3.752 Aggregated price 99,998

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





