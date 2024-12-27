Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S

 | Source: Konsolidator A/S Konsolidator A/S

Company announcement no 24-2024

Søborg, December 27, 2024 

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S

On December 20, Konsolidator A/S issued new shares in a directed issue according to company announcement no 23-2024. The share issue exercised generated net proceeds of DKK 2m to Konsolidator A/S.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator: 

Name:Andersen Advisory Group A/S
Position:Andersen Advisory Group A/S is indirectly controlled by Michael Moesgaard Andersen, Chairman of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade20.12.2025
Number of shares266,524
Share price3.752
Aggregated price999,998


Name:Claus Jul Christiansen
Position:Member of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade20.12.2025
Number of shares26,652
Share price3.752
Aggregated price99,998

Contacts

Certified Adviser

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment


Attachments

Konsolidator Company announcement no 24-2024 - share transactions board members and mgmt