Top Five Trends in the Eyewear Industry - The Future of Eyewear to 2029

Even as global inflation eases in 2024, prolonged economic uncertainties have created new spending norms generating new trends that will drive eyewear growth over the next five years. Added value and sustainable offerings will be addressing not only what consumers desire but what they come to expect from businesses. Shoppers will further invest in functional-led products, such as myopia control, all while relying on AI for customised solutions.



The Top Five Trends in Eyewear global briefing offers detailed strategic analysis of the global Eyewear market by pinpointing growth sectors, emerging trends, economic/lifestyle influences, highlights categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues that are driving growth.

The report identifies leading companies and brands within the competitive landscape, which feeds into shaping marketing and distribution strategies. From the latest cosmetics and coloured contact lenses to prescription glasses and frames, the publisher offers an incisive snapshot of the Eyewear industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is predicted to develop, regulatory shifts as well as opportunities to be seized for further growth.



Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Luxury and affordability

Functional-Led eyewear

Digital transformation

Sustainability and ethics

Personalisation

