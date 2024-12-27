Mexico Excavators Import Research Report 2024-2033: Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Excavators in Mexico and their Supply Volume

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Excavators Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Modern excavators are moving toward intelligent and energy-efficient directions, such as using Internet of Things (IoT) technology for remote monitoring and maintenance, or employing new energy power systems (like batteries or hybrid systems) to reduce carbon emissions.



The global excavator industry is highly competitive. The analysis shows that major global manufacturers include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, and Volvo Construction Equipment. These companies dominate a large share of the market through technological innovation and global production networks. In recent years, Chinese companies such as SANY, XCMG, and Zoomlion have also made significant strides in the global market, particularly in the mid-to-low-end market segment.



Mexico's import growth of excavators is closely related to its infrastructure projects and mining sector development. The Mexican government has increased investment in infrastructure construction, while the country's rich mineral resources have also driven demand for excavating equipment. Due to limited domestic production capacity and the technological advantage of international brands, Mexico will remain an important importer of excavators in the short term.



The demand for excavators in Mexico primarily depends on imports due to the country's limited domestic manufacturing capabilities in construction machinery. Mexico's infrastructure needs are significant, including road construction, energy facility development, and mining, all of which require heavy machinery like excavators. However, due to technological barriers and limited production capacity for high-end products, Mexico mainly imports excavators from the United States, Japan, and China. For example, the U.S. brand Caterpillar holds a significant market share in Mexico, while Chinese brands like SANY have gradually expanded their presence with competitive pricing.



Data shows that Mexico's total excavator import value was close to USD 800 million in 2023. From January to September 2024, the import value of excavators reached approximately USD 700 million, marking a 17% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2023. The Mexican excavator market is rapidly expanding, and it is expected to maintain high growth in the coming years.

Between 2021 and 2024, Mexico's major sources of excavator imports include China, Brazil, and India. Major companies exporting excavators to Mexico include Caterpillar Amercias, Caterpillar SARL and KOMATSU Holding South America.



Key importers of excavators in Mexico include Maquinas Diesel, Tracsa S.A.P.I. DE C.V., and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers de Mexico.



Overall, as Mexico's population grows, the construction industry develops, and urbanization continues, the market for excavators in Mexico will expand. Excavator imports into Mexico are forecast to continue to increase in the coming years.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Excavators in Mexico (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Excavators in Mexico (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Excavators in Mexico (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Excavators in Mexico (2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Excavators in Mexico (2024)

Average Import Price of Excavators in Mexico (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Excavators Imports in Mexico and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Excavators in Mexico and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Excavators in Mexico and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Excavators in Mexico

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Excavators Market of Mexico

Forecast for the Import of Excavators in Mexico (2024-2033)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Mexico





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Mexico

1.1 Geography of Mexico

1.2 Economic Condition of Mexico

1.3 Demographics of Mexico

1.4 Domestic Market of Mexico

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Mexico Excavators Imports Market



2 Analysis of Excavators Imports in Mexico (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Excavators in Mexico

2.2 Major Sources of Excavators Imports in Mexico



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Excavators Imports in Mexico (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.2 Brazil

3.3 India

3.4 Japan

3.5 South Korea

3.6 Germany



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Excavators in Mexico (2021-2024)

4.1 Caterpillar Americas C V

4.2 Caterpillar SARL

4.3 Komatsu Holding South America



5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Excavators in Mexico (2021-2024)

5.1 Maquinas Diesel S.A. DE C.V.

5.2 Tracsa S.A.P.I. DE C.V.

5.3 Ritchie Bros Auctioneers De Mexico



6. Monthly Analysis of Excavators Imports in Mexico from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Excavators Imports in Mexico

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Excavators Production Capacity in Mexico

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Excavators in Mexico, 2024-2033



