India Semiconductor Market Report 2024-2029: Growing Industry Boosted by Local Startup Ecosystem and Innovation, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's Heavy Investments Spur Growth

The semiconductor market plays a crucial role in enabling modern electronic devices and is characterized by rapid growth and innovation. With increasing reliance on technology across various industries, this sector is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.

Major companies in this sector include Samsung, Intel, SK Hynix, and Qualcomm, which dominate the market due to their advanced technologies and manufacturing capabilities.

Market trends:

The rollout of 5G networks is a primary catalyst for semiconductor demand in India. Major telecom companies like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are investing heavily in infrastructure to support high-performance chips that enable faster data speeds and low latency.

A burgeoning ecosystem of startups focused on semiconductor designing is emerging in India. Companies like Kaynes Semicon and various other local firms are contributing to innovation within the industry by developing specialized chips for diverse applications. The presence of engineering talent and favorable business conditions support this growth.

Market drivers:

Rising demand for consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables is a key factor driving semiconductor growth. This trend is fueled by a growing middle class and increasing disposable incomes, leading to greater adoption of advanced devices.

Additionally, the automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles (EVs) has significantly boosted semiconductor demand. EVs require more chips than traditional vehicles, powering systems such as battery management, safety features, and advanced driver-assistance technologies.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

The Indian semiconductor market faces significant challenges, particularly in attracting venture capital (VC) investments, despite the government's strong push to establish the country as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

India has limited indigenous semiconductor manufacturing capacity, which means high capital outlay and risks for investors. Semiconductor manufacturing is a long-term investment, often requiring years for substantial returns. This long payback period makes it a less attractive option for short-term investors, especially in an emerging market like India.

