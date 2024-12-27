Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Growth Trends 2025-2031: Growing Use of MRD Testing In Cases of Solid Tumors

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis By Offering, Technology, Application Sample - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The minimal residual disease testing market is forecast to reach $4.45 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031.



Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) testing is crucial for cancer-affected patients. MRD tests provide early insights into whether a treated cancer patient is at risk of relapse or cancer recurrence. Early information helps physicians make treatment decisions depending on the cancer type and recurrence rates, which may lead to improved patient outcomes and better quality of life. Additionally, MRD testing is being increasingly used in clinical trials by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies focused on the development of cancer therapies. These are some of the major factors driving the adoption of MRD testing globally.



The growth of the minimal residual disease testing market is driven by the growing incidence of cancer, the increasing application of MRD in hematological malignancies, the high recurrence rates of some cancers, and increasing investments and funding for MRD testing. Moreover, emerging economies, the rising adoption of personalized treatments & targeted therapies in the field of oncology, and the growing use of MRD testing in cases of solid tumors are expected to generate market growth opportunities.



Rising Adoption of Personalized Treatments & Targeted Therapies in the Field of Oncology



As researchers are able to identify the unique genetic profiles of tumors, MRD testing is gaining traction in personalized oncology medicine. By identifying residual cancer cells in a patient, physicians can make decisions about the intensity of the treatments or tailor treatments based on the individual's response to treatments. MRD testing goes hand in hand with personalized medicine to improve therapeutic efficacy and make patient management more precise.



The integration of MRD testing into clinical pathways supports the validation of targeted therapies. As new drugs are being developed to target specific genetic mutations, MRD testing can provide valuable insights into treatment effectiveness. For instance, in 2023, the U.S. FDA approved 16 personalized treatments for rare diseases, of which seven were for cancer. Combining targeted therapies and MRD testing can facilitate early intervention strategies, potentially preventing relapse and improving long-term outcomes for patients. Thus, the shift toward personalized treatments and targeted therapies in oncology is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in the Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) testing market.



Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market: Future Outlook



Among the offerings studied in this report, in 2024, the assays & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of 76.7% of the minimal residual disease testing market. The recurrent use of assays & reagents, increasing research & development in the field of oncology leading to the emergence of new MRD tests, market players' focus on introducing new assays for minimal residual disease testing, and the rising adoption of MRD testing in clinical trials, contribute to the substantial market share of this segment.



Among the technologies studied in this report, in 2024, the flow cytometry segment is expected to account for the largest share of 42.7% of the minimal residual disease testing market. This segment's significant market share is attributed to the technology's ability to provide real-time, quantitative data on the number and type of cancer cells in a sample, the widespread availability of flow cytometers, and the relatively lower costs of flow cytometry consumables compared to more advanced technologies such as Next-generation Sequencing (NGS).



Among the applications studied in this report, in 2024, the blood cancers segment is expected to account for the larger share of the minimal residual disease testing market. The segment's large share is attributed to the growing incidence of blood cancers, the advent of new diagnostic technologies, the rising focus on precision oncology, high investments in MRD testing for blood cancers, and the wide availability of MRD testing solutions for blood cancers.



Among the sample types studied in this report, in 2024, the blood segment is expected to account for the largest share of the minimal residual disease testing market. This segment holds a large market share due to the growing cancer incidence, the noninvasiveness of procedures used to obtain blood samples, and better patient compliance in the case of regular blood-based MRD monitoring.



Among the customer types studied in this report, in 2024, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the minimal residual disease testing market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the high adoption of MRD testing in clinical trials for oncology therapies, high investments in oncology drug development and research, and supportive initiatives by regulatory authorities to promote MRD testing in drug trials.



Among the geographies studied in this report, in 2024, APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is becoming an increasingly active market for healthcare product manufacturers and service providers due to improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific's growing population is the key factor driving the region's healthcare sector. This growth is attracting investments from private and public organizations in the development of MRD testing solutions. The rising incidence of cancer, improving healthcare infrastructure, the growing focus on personalized therapies, increasing cancer screening initiatives, and the availability of funding for cancer research are driving market growth in Asia-Pacific.



Some of the major players studied in this report are Illumina, Qiagen, PerkinElmer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Natera, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Sysmex, Integrated DNA Technologies, Twist Bioscience and Invivoscribe.





Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Incidence of Cancer

4.2.1.2. Increasing Investments & Funding for MRD Testing & Research

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Costs of Minimal Residual Disease Testing

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Rising Adoption of Personalized Treatments & Targeted Therapies In the Field of Oncology

4.2.3.2. Growing Use of MRD Testing In Cases of Solid Tumors

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Chances of False Positive/Negative Results

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Emergence of Digital PCR

4.2.5.2. Use of Mass Spectrometry for MRD Testing

4.2.5.3. Integration of Single-Cell Multiomics & Artificial Intelligence Into Minimal Residual Disease Testing

4.2.6. Factors Analysis

4.3. Regulatory Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Technology Evolution Roadmap



5. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment - By Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Assays & Reagents

5.3. Instruments

5.4. Software & Services



6. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment - By Technology

6.1. Overview

6.2. Flow Cytometry

6.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction

6.4. Next-Generation Sequencing

6.5. Other Technologies



7. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment - By Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Blood Cancers

7.2.1. Lymphoma

7.2.2. Leukemia

7.2.2.1. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

7.2.2.2. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

7.2.2.3. Other Leukemias

7.2.3. Multiple Myeloma

7.2.4. Other Blood Cancers

7.3. Solid Tumors



8. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment - By Sample Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Blood

8.3. Bone Marrow

8.4. Other Sample Types



9. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment - By Customer Type

9.1. Overview

9.2. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.3. Hospitals

9.4. Diagnostic Laboratories

9.5. Academic & Research Organizations/Institutions



10. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment - By Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.5. Market Share Analysis (2023)

Natera Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (U.S.)

12. Company Profiles

Natera Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation [U.S.])

Twist Bioscience Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Invivoscribe, Inc.



