Saudi Arabia Charge Cards Industry Report - Charge Cards Continue to Expand, Despite Challenge of Limited Consumer Base

The number of charge cards in Saudi Arabia continues to expand, through offering users greater flexibility in purchasing power compared to traditional credit cards. Unlike credit cards, charge cards do not come with a pre-set spending limit, meaning users can access the funds they need even if that amount fluctuates significantly from month to month. This flexibility allows charge cardholders to better manage their purchasing needs without worrying about a fixed credit limit.



The Charge Card Transactions in Saudi Arabia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.



Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Charge cards continue to expand, despite challenge of limited consumer base

Al-Rajhi bank enters charge card market with Classic Charge Credit Card offering multiple benefits

American Express maintains dominance as primary charge card player

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Charge cards will experience ongoing competition from debit cards and Sharia-compliant credit cards

Travel could prove to be catalyst for charge card growth

Growth potential for commercial charge cards

CATEGORY DATA

FINANCIAL CARDS AND PAYMENTS IN SAUDI ARABIA



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Financial cards and payments in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

What next for financial cards and payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 37 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2019-2024

Table 38 Number of ATMs: Units 2019-2024

Table 39 Value Lost to Fraud 2019-2024

Table 40 Card Expenditure by Location 2024

Table 41 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2019-2024

Table 42 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2024

MARKET DATA

Table 43 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2019-2024

Table 44 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2019-2024

Table 45 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 46 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 47 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 48 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 49 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 50 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 51 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2019-2023

Table 52 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2019-2023

Table 53 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2019-2023

Table 54 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2019-2023

Table 55 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2024-2029

Table 56 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2024-2029

Table 57 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 58 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2024-2029

Table 59 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 60 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2024-2029

Table 61 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 62 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

