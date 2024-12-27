Kaldalón hf.: Financial Calendar 2025

Kaldalón hf. will publish its financial results and trading updates as per the following schedule:



2024 Annual Financial Statement: March 7, 2025 Annual General Meeting April 3, 2025 Q1 2025 Trading update May 22, 2025 H1 2025 Half-year Results August 28, 2025 Q3 2025 Trading update November 20, 2025

All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón hf.

Email: jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is