Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 27 December 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2025
Effective from 1 January 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.3060% pa
DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.3060% pa
DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.1260% pa
DK0009544033, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8513% pa
DK0009545279, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9813% pa
DK0009545865, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.1560% pa
DK0009547135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.0760% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment