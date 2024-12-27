Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2025 - Danish Ship Finance A/S

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2025



Effective from 1 January 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Danmarks Skibskredit A/S will be adjusted.





Bonds with half yearly interest rate fixing



The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2025 to 1 July 2025:



DK0004132164, maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.12%

DK0004132404, maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.12%

DK0004133055, maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.12%

DK0004133485, maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.12%

DK0004133568, maturity in 2030, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.12%

Attachment