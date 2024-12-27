CDT Environmental Technology Reports 2024 Unaudited Interim Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Revenue of $12.7 million and earnings per share of $0.14 impacted by reduced project activity due to a slowdown in the PRC economy

 | Source: CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CDTG) (“CDT”, the “Company”, or “we”), a leading provider of waste treatment systems and services throughout China, today reports its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and provides updates on key business developments and outlook.

All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

2024 Interim Financial Results and Business Updates

  • Revenues decreased by approximately $2.8 million, or 18.1%, to approximately $12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from approximately $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily attributed to ongoing work related to one new project during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to two new projects in the same period of 2023, and fewer projects in progress or completed in 2024. The reduced project activity was largely driven by decreased demand for the Company’s services due to the economic downturn in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). 

  • Gross profit decreased by approximately $0.3 million, or 6.7%, to approximately $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from approximately $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to a decrease in sewage treatment systems revenue. 

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, overall gross profit percentage was 35.5% and 31.2%, respectively. The increase in gross profit percentage of 4.3% was primarily due to the following: (1) a 3.6% increase from sewage treatment systems driven by a decrease in material costs resulting from temporary price fluctuations, and (2) a 17.2% increase in gross profit from sewage treatment services, mainly due to reduced labor costs following the disposal of two non-profitable subsidiaries. 

  • Total operating expenses increased by approximately $0.2 million, or 7.8%, to approximately $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from approximately $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. 

  • Net income decreased by approximately $0.4 million, or 21.6%, to approximately $1.4 million, or $0.14 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from approximately $1.8 million, or $0.22 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The reduction in net income was primarily attributable to decreased demand for the Company’s services due to the economic downturn in the PRC.

Yunwu Li, CEO of CDT, said “Amidst the challenging economic and market conditions, our revenue declined in the first half of fiscal year 2024, primarily due to the overall slowing of the economy in the PRC and the delay in certain projects. The recent PRC economic data indicates that while many positive stimulus policies have been announced, they have yet to fully restore confidence in the general economy and for new infrastructure projects. Despite these challenges, we successfully maintained a relatively stable revenue stream from our core operations, which remains the backbone of our income. We are also pleased to report that we were able to sustain a gross margin of 35.5%, driven by our established business strategies and targeted restructuring efforts. Our ongoing cost reduction initiatives continue with a focus on further streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency. Looking ahead, we expect that revenue growth and profitability will inevitably face pressure due to the circumstances detailed in our first half 2024 results.”

Yunwu Li, added, “We have continued to successfully navigate near-term challenges related to softening economic conditions by delivering excellent customer service and by driving productivity. Our focus remains on investing for the future and positioning ourselves to capitalize on opportunities associated with favorable, long-term secular trends including water conservation, safety and regulation. Looking forward, we remain confident in our business model and committed to translating our efforts into sustained growth and creating value for our shareholders.”

Updated Full Year 2024 Outlook

  • Based on current visibility, management expects full-year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $30.2 to $32.7 million, with net income in the range of $6.5 to $7.9 million. The change in guidance from the previous range of revenue of $42.5 to $47.0 million and net income of $8.7 to $10.2 million reflects the slowdown in the PRC economy and delay of certain projects.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited

CDT, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a leading national player in China’s waste treatment sector that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services in China, and is dedicated to promoting sustainable development through innovative solutions. Founded by pioneers in waste treatment, CDT aims to advance next-generation technologies that directly address environmental challenges and promote sustainable solutions. CDT is a recognized brand in China and is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.

CDT’s mission is to help its customers achieve their critical infrastructure objectives while enabling positive change in technological environmental protection. It collaborates with industry leaders, environmental experts, and stakeholders to develop and implement advanced waste treatment solutions. Recently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, CDT is a prominent player in the waste treatment market, capable of providing comprehensive solutions to diverse customer needs, and has completed more than 150 plants across China.

For more information, visit CDT’s website at https://www.cdthb.cn


CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
 
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,
  2024 2023
     
REVENUES        
Sewage treatment systems $12,066,255  $14,445,779 
Sewage treatment services and others  620,453   1,018,024 
Total revenues  12,686,708   15,463,803 
         
COST OF REVENUES        
Sewage treatment systems  7,869,468   9,947,063 
Sewage treatment services and others  315,405   692,580 
Total cost of revenues  8,184,873   10,639,643 
         
GROSS PROFIT  4,501,835   4,824,160 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Selling  25,725   51,435 
General and administrative  1,361,481   1,292,367 
Research and development  34,706   42,829 
Stock-based compensation  454,250    
Provision for credit loss, net  795,757   1,090,957 
Total operating expenses  2,671,919   2,477,588 
         
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  1,829,916   2,346,572 
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)        
Interest income  138   7,448 
Interest expense  (69,446)  (47,301)
Other (expense) income, net  58,212   (69,240)
Total other expense, net  (11,096)  (109,093)
         
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  1,818,820   2,237,479 
         
INCOME TAXES EXPENSE  401,401   429,197 
         
NET INCOME  1,417,419   1,808,282 
         
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  (51,609)  (225,703)
         
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO        
CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED $1,469,028  $2,033,985 
         
NET INCOME  1,417,419   1,808,282 
         
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT  (249,654)  (1,011,712)
         
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  1,167,765   796,570 
         
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  (54,451)  (222,237)
         
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO        
CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED $1,222,216  $1,018,807 
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES        
Basic and diluted  9,810,714   9,200,000 
         
EARNINGS PER SHARE        
Basic and diluted $0.14  $0.22 



CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  June 30, December 31,
  2024 2023
  (Unaudited)  
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash $96,324  $268,102 
Accounts receivable, net  41,317,558   29,076,549 
Other receivables, net  315,758   418,891 
Other receivables - related parties  121,722   115,718 
Contract assets  29,634,565   34,280,084 
Prepayments and other current assets, net  461,749   582,149 
Total current assets  71,947,676   64,741,493 
         
OTHER ASSETS        
Property and equipment, net  1,403,927   1,695,348 
Right-of-use assets, net  44,150   210,058 
Intangible assets, net  10,987   16,397 
Deferred tax assets, net  369,407   252,882 
Contract assets, noncurrent  4,885,755   4,885,755 
Prepaid initial public offering (“IPO”) costs     989,628 
Escrow receivable  600,000    
Total other assets  7,314,226   8,050,068 
         
Total assets $79,261,902  $72,791,561 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $27,129,736  $23,784,781 
Short-term loans - banks  1,901,205   2,728,385 
Short-term loans - third parties  773,980   312,028 
Short-term loans - related parties  2,681,915   5,386,156 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  1,827,424   2,466,501 
Other payables - related parties  241,408   270,806 
Contract liabilities  28,254   28,430 
Taxes payable  7,042,632   5,423,955 
Lease liabilities  53,900   118,833 
Total current liabilities  41,680,454   40,519,875 
         
OTHER LIABILITIES        
Long-term loan - bank  79,463   79,463 
Lease liabilities, non-current  1,987   105,980 
Total other liabilities  81,450   185,443 
         
Total liabilities  41,761,904   40,705,318 
         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Ordinary shares, $0.0025 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 10,825,000 and 9,200,000 shares        
issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively  27,063   23,000 
Additional paid-in capital  11,678,633   7,453,265 
Statutory reserves  3,396,227   3,192,855 
Retained earnings  24,508,602   23,242,946 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,256,233)  (2,009,421)
Total CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity  37,354,292   31,902,645 
         
Noncontrolling interests  145,706   183,598 
Total shareholders’ equity  37,499,998   32,086,243 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $79,261,902  $72,791,561 

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of CDT and on information currently available to such management. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CDT’s control. Words such as “will,” “future,” “expects,” “believes,” and “intends,” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, future financial performance, business strategy and plans, and objectives of CDT for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Although CDT does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, CDT cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of CDT and its markets to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in CDT’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. CDT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact
United States

TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com