Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 27/12/2024

On the 27 of December 2024 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated management report. The Company‘s consolidated management report for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024 was presented.

Agenda item #2: Independent auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024 was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.

(thousand EUR) Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward 23,024 Net result for the current year 10,097 Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year 21 Distributable result 33,142 Transfers to the obligatory reserves - Transfers to other reserves - To be paid as dividends* 3,031 To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members 100 Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 30,012

* - 0,78 EUR of dividends per one ordinary share.

Agenda item #5: Election of the Company's Management Board members. Resolution: to elect Vytautas Bučas, Dalius Kaziūnas and Andrius Anusauskas for the new term of 4 (four) years to the Management Board of Vilniaus baldai AB.

Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00

