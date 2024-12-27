Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 27/12/2024

On the 27 of December 2024 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:
Agenda item #1: Consolidated management report. The Company‘s consolidated management report for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024 was presented.
Agenda item #2: Independent auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024 was presented.
Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024.
Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.
|(thousand EUR)
|Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward
|23,024
|Net result for the current year
|10,097
|Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year
|21
|Distributable result
|33,142
|Transfers to the obligatory reserves
|-
|Transfers to other reserves
|-
|To be paid as dividends*
|3,031
|To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members
|100
|Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward
|30,012
* - 0,78 EUR of dividends per one ordinary share.
Agenda item #5: Election of the Company's Management Board members. Resolution: to elect Vytautas Bučas, Dalius Kaziūnas and Andrius Anusauskas for the new term of 4 (four) years to the Management Board of Vilniaus baldai AB.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00