CoinMarketCap Labs Incubates XYRO: A New Era for Decentralized Social Trading





XYRO, the trailblazing gamified social platform, has been selected for incubation by the CoinMarketCap Labs accelerator after closing a $1.4M funding round led by Animoca Brands.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamified social trading is a brand-new Web3 trend that fuses the functionalities of GameFi and social trading - the practice of sharing and following trading ideas within a community. The first major representative of this niche is XYRO - a platform that has garnered more than $3.5 million in gaming volume in just a few weeks after its mainnet release.

XYRO features four trading modes, in which players forecast crypto prices and compete for rewards in USDT. The platform runs on the Arbitrum blockchain, with crypto prices supplied by Chainlink and the outcome of every game session recorded on-chain for complete transparency.

In September 2024, XYRO was chosen as an incubatee by CMC Labs, one of the most important Web3 accelerator programs. According to the press release by CoinMarketCap , the partnership “is poised to foster groundbreaking developments within the crypto gamification landscape”.

Animoca Brands and Chainlink back XYRO

Apart from CMC Labs, XYRO has secured the support of several more major industry players, including Chainlink and Animoca Brands. The latter - one of the biggest investment funds in Web3 gaming with projects like Magic Eden and OpenSea in its portfolio - became the lead investor in XYRO’s funding round in July 2024, which raised $1.4 million.

Another important partnership signed by XYRO is with Chainlink, the recognized leader in the blockchain oracle market. Chainlink supplies the gamified social trading platform with decentralized on-chain data streams that guarantee the transparency of all game outcomes.

Thanks to the expertise and resources provided by Animoca Brands, CMC Labs, and Chainlink, XYRO launched the mainnet version of the platform on schedule and to decisive success. All four gaming modes - Bull’s Eye, Setups, Up/Down, and 1vs1 - now run on the Arbitrum blockchain and feature rewards in USDT. Over 2 million users have already joined the XYRO community, including many pro traders and KOLs who share their personal trading ideas via the unique Setups mode.

With $3.5M in gaming volume, XYRO is now gearing up for the two next milestones on the roadmap: the introduction of a set of AI features and an industry-first gamified airdrop.

XYRO to enhance gamified trading with AI

AI tools can be invaluable for improving one’s trading strategy and identifying opportunities in the market. XYRO will be the first to use such tools in combination with gamification.

Players will get access to an AI strategy advisor, which will provide personalized recommendations based on each user’s trading style. XYRO will also introduce a special gaming mode where players will be pitched against a machine learning algorithm - the same way they now battle other players in the 1vs1 mode. Additional features will be available as part of the AI utility integrated into the XYRO interface.

As the work on the AI toolset proceeds, XYRO is preparing for yet another crucial event: the release of its native utility token, also called $XYRO. Scheduled for Q1 2025, the TGE (token generation event) will be followed by a sweeping gamified airdrop - the first such event in Web3 gaming.

Each player’s $XYRO airdrop allocation will be calculated based on multiple factors, including mainnet gaming volume, bonuses conferred by special Discord roles, points accumulated through daily quests and challenges, leaderboard rank, and more. The preparatory stage of XYRO’s gamified airdrop has been running for several months, and new users still have an opportunity to join and secure an airdrop.

$XYRO will become the first gamified trading token in the market, confirming the platform’s first-mover status. 2025 is poised to become a year of fast growth and innovation for XYRO, as the gamified trading narrative gathers steam. For more information on the project, see the official website .

