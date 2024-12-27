Wilder World Unveils Official Gameplay Trailer Ahead of 2025 Launch

Seattle, Washington, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wilder World, currently ranked as the 9th most wishlisted game on the Epic Games Store, has released its official gameplay trailer. Featuring high-speed racing, first-person shooter combat, and social interactions, the trailer shows a glimpse of what users can expect from the full release in 2025.

The official gameplay trailer is now available for viewing here.

This platform enables creators and players to engage in a customizable and interactive metaverse experience. Powered by AI, blockchain, and NFTs, Wilder World delivers a player-driven economy and numerous opportunities to build, earn, and explore.

The tech stack behind Wilder World offers a seamless player experience where Web3 elements are fully abstracted. For non-Web3 native gamers, on-chain processes are completely invisible, creating an experience on par with traditional gaming. Additionally, Wilder World is preparing to launch its own blockchain built on the Polygon CDK.

With its official super early access launch set for Q1 2025, Wilder World gives players full economic control via its on-chain marketplace and NFTs.

Early access registration details are available at https://www.wilderworld.com/earlyaccess.

Core Vision and Gameplay Economy

Wilder World's Wiami, a city 13.5 times larger than GTA 5, offers gaming, social events, and more. Its NFT-driven economy allows players to trade and own in-game assets like avatars, cars, and land through the Wilder World Metaverse Market (WWMM). Players can co-create, customize, and build experiences, enabling endless opportunities for participation and innovation.

"At the core of Wilder World's vision is the belief that players – the Wilders – should be the true architects of their digital universe. Wilder World will empower creators to shape their realities today while building meaningful, lasting legacies in a limitless, interconnected metaverse", said n3o, Wilder World Executive Producer

Wilder World's 110+ team features industry veterans like Procedural Generation Leads Michael Pryor (prev. Nike, CDO at DesignMorphine), Oleg Soroko (After Form), Lead Concept Artist Brandon Gobey (prev. DNEG, worked on Dune, Bladerunner, and more), and BAFTA winner Jon Reilly (worked on The Witcher, The Avengers, and more) as Lead Character Artist. Sim-Racing legends Aristotelis Vasilakos (prev. Assetto Corsa) and Marcus Reynolds (prev. Simbin) lead vehicle handling, while Chris Kochan (prev. Apple) directs the production.

Partnerships and Industry Backing

The global distribution partnership with Samsung aims to bring the Metaverse experience to more users through the integration of Wilder World on Samsung's Smart TVs and Gaming Hub. This collaboration allows users to access, trade, and interact with Wilder World assets directly via Samsung TVs.

Furthermore, Wilder World partnered with Polygon and Celestia to enhance the scalability and accessibility of its virtual ecosystem. This collaboration ensures gasless transactions and strong infrastructure for Wilder World's ecosystem, enabling players to engage with on-chain gameplay experiences.

"Wilder World introduces a digital platform where players have control over their virtual assets and experiences. This is the metaverse we've all been building toward, and it's incredible to see it come to life," says Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon Co-Founder.

Furthermore, Wilder World partnered with NVIDIA as the first Web3 game on GeForce Now (GFN), and Epic Games, where it ranks among the top 10 most anticipated games globally.

About Wilder World

Launched in 2021, Wilder World is an AAA metaverse that blends photorealistic graphics, AI-driven systems, and blockchain technology. Spanning a map 13.5x larger than GTA5, it features a player-driven economy, interactive gameplay, and partnerships with leaders like Samsung, NVIDIA, and Epic Games.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G8SwYp6gPo

Website | X | Telegram | Discord

For more information about Wilder World, contact the company here:



Wilder World

Monica Botez, partner

monica@innovion.co

Seattle, Washington, United States