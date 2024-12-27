Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q1 2025 Distribution Schedule

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for January, February and March 2025.

Distribution Declaration

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Amount per Share January 2025 January 9, 2025 January 9, 2025 January 23, 2025 $0.1180 February 2025 February 6, 2025 February 6, 2025 February 20, 2025 $0.1180 March 2025 March 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 March 27, 2025 $0.1180



Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The Fund’s Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2025 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2025 distributions will be made in early 2026 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Contact information: