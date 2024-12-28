China Moves Beyond Foam by Phasing Out PFOS in Firefighting

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) has long been praised for its ability to extinguish fires swiftly, thanks to the inclusion of PFOS (Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid). Despite its effectiveness, the presence of PFOS has raised serious concerns about environmental pollution and potential risks to public health – according to a new article by China News Network.

In an effort to address these issues, the Foreign Environmental Cooperation Center (FECO) of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, in partnership with the World Bank and supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), has launched the “Reduction and Phase-Out of PFOS in Priority Sectors Project in China.” This program aims to develop and implement safer, more sustainable alternatives for firefighting across the country.

Beyond simply improving fire suppression technology, the initiative is designed to protect ecosystems, safeguard public health, and foster a greener future for generations to come. Through innovative research and collaborative action, China is making significant strides in managing and ultimately eliminating the use of PFOS in firefighting foam.

