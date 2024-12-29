Antifungal Brand Crystal Flush Discusses the Impact of Cold Weather on Toe Fungus and Nail Health

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold weather can harm toenail health, especially for those prone to fungal infections. Winter temperatures often result in dry, brittle nails because the colder air and lower humidity remove moisture from the skin and nails.

Dryness weakens nails, increasing the likelihood of cracking or splitting. Any injury to the nail might provide an access place for fungi, increasing the probability of toe fungus.

Furthermore, most people wear thick socks and closed-toe shoes during winter, which trap moisture and warmth around the feet. This provides ideal conditions for fungal diseases to grow. Reduced blood circulation to the toes in lower temperatures can also make it more difficult for the body to fight infections naturally, causing toenail fungus to remain or increase during the winter.

Preventive maintenance is essential to keep nails healthy during cold weather. Keeping feet dry, cutting nails regularly, and hydrating the skin around them can all help. However, you may need an alternative efficient supplement if you already have resistant toe fungus.

Toe fungus can be better managed with the help of Crystal Flush 2-Step Antifungal System. While the Crystal Flush Balance supplement helps the body's natural defenses from the inside out, its potent Antifungal Serum targets the infection deep within the nail bed. When combined, they stop recurrence and restore healthy, clean nails.

