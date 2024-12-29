BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The more-than-likeness of Google's Willow chip and AI-119 Gen AI patent technology have led to the development of AI Legal Mate, an AI Law research organization that aims to provide free legal assistance to disabled Veterans, LBGTQIA+ youth, and foreign nationals in legal actions, usually in situations where they cannot afford the cost of a bail bond or an attorney to help them out during their very unfortunate situation they’ve caught themselves up in.



WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT AI LEGAL MATE



As previously reported, AI Legal Mate has filed its Gen AI 'Law and Health' technology utility patent updates, utilizing Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and quantum computing. QM-Ware is designed exclusively for remote and physical users, and will continue to be under (nonpartisan) exploration delegations with organizations like the Veterans Recovery Network, The Gaygency, Fugees Lives Matte PAC, The Trump S.A.F.E. Act - Department of Government Efficiency 2025, SMART Recovery Network, and Harvard I-Labs.



The AI Legal Mate launched a project to assist disabled Harvard students in civil rights actions concerning overly ‘X’d up Harvard degrees, and military veterans at the Veterans Recovery Network seeking settlement claims through the PACT Act Relief programs. With quantum computing, AI Legal Mate works as an ultimate API conduit between a pro-bono law client and live attorneys and AI Law technicians to handle batches of similarly situated claimants within a shorter time than a well-staffed civil rights organization with a dozen or more attorneys.



AI PATENT TECH NEWS



AI119 Tech's propel development team has filed a second utility patent update application for their 'third generation' AI Law and Health technology, designed similar to military ISACs established in the late-90s. This technology uses quantum computer technology under Grover's algorithms for quantum-error corrections in human-driven transactions. The newer version of AI119's technology is capable of resolving tens of thousands of administrative complaint cases within a few days by integrating live attorneys with AI Law resources and SOC-2 applications to certify legal documents.



AI Legal Mate's next generation plan is to complete its fifth-generation technology with innovative lab affiliates, including their "QM-ware" approach, which aims to integrate AI with assistive technology like earbuds, eye-ware, wrist-ware, head-ware, and body-ware to enable adaptive learning at ‘meta-speed.’ This will empower users to receive treatment or training for mental health disabilities or professional skills through peer-to-peer transmission of Generative AI at meta-speeds.



For more information about AI Legal Mate or AI119 Gen AI Law technology, visit www.ailegalmate.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/003b80da-a76f-4c3a-a31b-d6e18633e78e

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb54f06e-c40b-4edd-8083-473447a37d5f