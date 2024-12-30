Deepfake AI Market will reach USD 25,495.16 million by 2034 at a compound annual growth rate of 41.5 % | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

In 2024, the deepfake AI market was projected to be valued at USD 794.55 million. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 1,122.54 million in 2025 to USD 25,495.16 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 41.5 %.

Market Introduction

Deepfake is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that may be used to produce realistic-looking fake video, sound, and image content that may or may not show actual people. The phrase "deepfake" blends the idea of deep learning with something fake. They are an example of a contemporary media prank and a type of synthetic media. Deepfake technology has several applications, including training simulations in fields including healthcare, military, and aviation. Although there are legal uses for it as well, malicious intent is also a common use. You can spot a deepfake by checking at things like little distorted faces, missing or extra fingers, misshapen hands, misspelled language, and uneven reflections.

Deepfake AI Market Report Scope and Attributes

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2025 USD 794.55 million Market value by 2034 USD 25,495.16 million CAGR 41.5 % Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Key Players in Deepfake AI Market

In order to grow their product lines, major market companies are making significant investments in R&D, which will propel the market in the upcoming years. Leading companies in the deepfake AI market are:

Microsoft

Google

AWS

Cogito Tech

Primeau Forensics

Kairos

ValidSoft

MyHeritage

HyperVerge

BioID

DuckDuckGoose AI

Pindrop

Truepic

Sentinel

Veritone

Intel

McAfee

Deepfake AI Market Growth Drivers

Joint Ventures Dedicated to Innovative Detection and Prevention Techniques

Collaborations that concentrate on sophisticated detection and prevention techniques are increasing the market for deepfake AI by encouraging creativity and broadening its useful uses. In order to detect and lessen the misuse of deepfake technology, collaborations between governments, academic institutes, and tech businesses are progressing to create deepfake AI technologies. Furthermore, this partnership between innovation and ethical monitoring balances societal concerns with technical advancement by increasing the market for deepfake AI solutions.

Development of Deepfake AI in AR and VR

The application of deepfake AI technology in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) has grown dramatically. Deepfake AI is being widely employed in AR to enable voice synthesis and real-time facial overlays, enabling users to interact with hyper-realistic virtual people in collaborative or entertainment situations or adopt lifelike personas. Similarly, the incorporation of deepfake AI into VR improves avatar realism, increasing the realism of social interactions, narratives, and simulations. Deepfake AI technology is being used by the gaming, training, virtual events, and movie industries to provide dynamic, adaptable content that meets the growing demands of viewers for authenticity and engagement. Thus, as AR and VR develop further, the expansion of the deepfake AI market is also there.

Regional Overview

The study offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

With quick adoption in sectors including gaming, entertainment, and advertising, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the deepfake AI market in 2024. Deepfake AI technology is widely used in content development and visual effects across the region. Together with other South Asian nations, China and India play a major role in the expansion of the regional market. Additionally, encouraging government measures is a major factor driving the Asia Pacific deepfake AI market's growth.

The deepfake AI market in North America is poised to experience the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. One of the major factors influencing this growth is the use of deepfake technologies in sectors like autonomous vehicles. Significant market opportunities are anticipated in the upcoming years due to the region's leadership in AI research and the strong growth of self-driving automobiles. By producing lifelike, artificial visuals that mimic different driving situations, deepfake AI is being used to improve the training of autonomous driving systems.

Recent Progress in Deepfake AI Market

In May 2024, Significant advancements were unveiled in McAfee's AI-powered deepfake detection technology. McAfee Deepfake Detector is poised to revolutionize the fight against deepfakes by using the power of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors and providing users with the capacity to distinguish between fact and fiction.

In March 2024, A new version of BioID's deepfake detection software was made available to protect digital identity verification and biometric authentication from altered photos and videos. With real-time analysis and feedback on both images and videos, the software stops identity spoofing by identifying deepfakes and content created or altered by artificial intelligence.





Deepfake AI Market Segmentation

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)

Software

Services

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)

Image Deepfake

Video Deepfake

Others

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Autoencoders

Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs)

Diffusion Models

Transformer Models

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Other Technologies

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)

Government Organizations

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Legal

Healthcare

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



