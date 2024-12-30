With a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034, the lancets market is expected to reach USD 12.23 billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The lancets market was estimated to be worth USD 5.89 billion in 2024. With a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to increase from USD 6.33 billion in 2025 to USD 12.23 billion by 2034.

Market Introduction

A blood lancet, also known as a lancet, is a tiny medical device used to draw blood from capillaries. A blood lancet, also known as a lance, resembles a scalpel-style lancet except that it has a pointed end and a double-edged blade. Even a specific kind of sharp needle may be used. Lancets are used for blood sampling in medical diagnostics, and diabetics frequently use them for diagnostic tests such as glucose testing. Lancets are classified into three main types, which are safety lancets, standard lancets, and push-button safety lancets. Lancets are available in a variety of styles, including twist and flat. They are typically used once and come in a lancet device, which consists of a lancet holder shaped like a small pen.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lancets-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Report Scope and Attributes

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2025 USD 5.89 billion Market value by 2034 USD 12.23 billion CAGR 7.6% Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Major Players in Lancets Market

The lancets market is known for being fiercely competitive with a presence of new entrants and market giants competing for market share. Some of the major players influencing the growth of the market are:

B. Braun SE

Terumo Medical Corporation

Medline Industries, LP.

AgaMatrix

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ARKRAY, Inc.

Owen Mumford Ltd.

BD.

Nipro Europe Group Companies

MTD Medical Technology and Devices

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lancets-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Growing Diabetes Prevalence and Growing Use of Self-Monitoring Technology

The rising prevalence of diabetes has increased the need for regular blood glucose testing devices, driving up demand for lancets, which are essential for capillary blood sampling. As more people seek to monitor their blood sugar levels regularly, the use of lancets in both at-home and clinical settings grows, supporting the market's expansion. Furthermore, the growing preference for in-home monitoring solutions has led to increased use of lancets as part of self-care routines, promoting convenience and timely management of the condition. The shift toward preventive healthcare and the need for constant monitoring in chronic disease management propels the growth of the lancets market.

Growing Interest in Painless Lancets

Patients want more comfortable and less invasive methods of blood sampling. This demand is especially noticeable among people with chronic conditions like diabetes, which require frequent blood glucose monitoring. As self-monitoring devices become more popular, there is a greater emphasis on lancets that reduce pain and discomfort, thereby improving patient compliance and experience. As a result, this shift toward more comfortable, pain-relieving solutions is propelling the lancets market forward.

Regional Overview

The study offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

North America dominated the Lancets market share in 2024, owing to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, government initiatives, and favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, which necessitates frequent blood glucose testing, has created a significant demand for the lancets market.

The market for lancets in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising diabetes prevalence, increased healthcare awareness, and growing adoption of self-monitoring devices. The region's growing healthcare infrastructure, combined with rising disposable incomes, is driving up demand for advanced diagnostic tools. Furthermore, the shift toward home-based diagnostic testing and the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare are expected to drive lancets market expansion in the region.

Recent Progress in Lancets Market

In December 2024, BD and Babson Diagnostics announced that their fingertip blood collection and testing technologies will now be available for use in urgent care centers, doctor's offices, and other ambulatory care settings by U.S. health systems and other large provider networks. With the help of Babson's BetterWay technologies and BD's MiniDrawTM Capillary Blood Collection System, this cutting-edge blood testing method allows for test results from as few as six drops of capillary blood drawn from a patient's finger.

In April 2024, BD India introduced UltraTouchTM, a cutting-edge blood collection tool designed to reduce patient discomfort. Together with BD PentaPointTM Technology, the BD Vacutainer® UltraTouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set is made with BD RightGaugeTM technology, which allows for the use of a "thinner" needle for blood collection.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lancets-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Lancets Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Safety Lancets

Standard Lancets

Manually Activated Push Button Lancets Side Button Lancets

Automatically Activated/Pressure Activated

By Application Outlook

Glucose Testing

Hemoglobin Testing

Coagulation Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Allergy Testing

Neonatal Testing

Other Applications

By Gauze Size Outlook

22G and Below

23G–33G

Above 33G

By Age Group Outlook

Adult

Pediatrics

By End User

Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Homecare Settings

Other End Users

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Metastatic Lung Adenocarcinoma Treatment Market

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market

Surgical Sponges Market

Liposomal Doxorubicin Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter