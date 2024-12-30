Cloud Services Brokerage Market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2025 and 2034, reaching USD 56.40 billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

In 2024, the size of the global cloud services brokerage market was estimated at USD 10.95 billion. Growing at a CAGR of 17.9%, it is anticipated to reach USD 56.40 billion by 2034 from USD 12.83 billion in 2025.

Market Introduction

Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) is a business concept and IT role that serves as a liaison between cloud service providers and businesses that require cloud services. As enterprises increasingly rely on cloud technology, CSBs can assist in boosting innovation and agility. They can also enable users to make use of best-in-class products from several sources while keeping the back end simple. CSBs assist businesses in simplifying the procurement process for cloud services by aggregating services, customizing solutions, developing a common interface, and guaranteeing compliance. When selecting a cloud broker, it is critical to assess their capabilities and compare various possibilities carefully. Learning from successful case studies in the market can also provide useful insights.

Report Scope and Attributes

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2025 USD 10.95 billion Market value by 2034 USD 56.40 billion CAGR 17.9 % Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Major Players in Cloud Services Brokerage Market

A wide range of international and local firms competing for market share through innovation, strategic alliances, and geographic expansion define the competitive environment of the cloud services brokerage market. Some of the key players influencing the market dynamics are:

Accenture

TCS

IBM

Wipro

Eviden

AWS

Infosys

Broadcom

Arrow Electronics

Fujitsu

DXC Technology

NTT Data

Tech Mahindra

BMC Software

Flexera

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Interest in Multi-Cloud Approaches

Businesses looking to use several cloud providers without being locked into one is the main driver behind the growing use of multi-cloud strategies. This strategy enables businesses to choose the best services from various suppliers that meet their unique requirements, maximizing both performance and expenses. By providing tools and solutions, CSBs help businesses improve data security, streamline processes, and guarantee regulatory compliance on a variety of platforms. This reduces related risks while enabling companies to utilize the advantages of multi-cloud strategies fully. Hence the boost in the cloud services brokerage market.

Rapid Technological Developments

Rapid developments in analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasing demand for the cloud services brokerage market. By simplifying intricate procedures and enhancing operational effectiveness, these technologies are completely changing how companies manage their cloud environments. By anticipating possible problems and automating solutions, advanced AI tools further improve cloud management and guarantee more smooth operations. These developments use cutting-edge algorithms to boost security, decrease downtime, and improve performance, enabling businesses to optimize their multi-cloud strategies better.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Regional Overview

The report provides market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2024, thanks to the region's highly advanced cloud infrastructure, which includes key cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The established infrastructure increases the demand for brokerage services to manage complicated multi-cloud settings. The region's robust legislative frameworks for data security and privacy, together with increasing investment in cloud technology, add to the growing expansion of the cloud services brokerage market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the greatest growth in the worldwide cloud services brokerage market during the forecast period, owing to rapid digital transformation and increased cloud use across a variety of industries. The region's rising emphasis on technological innovation, notably in retail, industry, and healthcare, is driving demand for cloud solutions. The region's growing regulatory frameworks and investments in cloud infrastructure contribute to market growth, making it an important place for cloud services brokerage development.

Recent Progress in Cloud Services Brokerage Market

In December 2023, Wipro expanded its partnership with RSA by providing cloud migration services to make it easier to move data to a cloud repository and strengthen its IT infrastructure over the following three years. This agreement will help RSA strengthen its IT infrastructure, specifically through cloud computing, regulatory-compliant automation, applied security measures, and expansion possibilities.

In December 2023, Google Cloud and Accenture announced the establishment of a generative AI Center of Excellence. The fundamental goal would be to accelerate the acceptance and deployment of AI in industries. Google provided complicated AI models and integration technology, whereas Accenture provided customization services that improved productivity and accelerated business transformation.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Segmentation

By Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Aggregation Multi-cloud Management Data Integration Automation & Orchestration

Service Intermediation

Security Management

Performance & Usage Reporting

Service Arbitrage

Service Catalogue Management

Marketplace Integration

Enablement Services

By Cloud Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

PaaS (Platform as a Service)

IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

SaaS (Software as a Service)

By Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

By Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Energies & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Other Verticals

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020–2034)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



