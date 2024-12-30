From 2025 to 2034, the sports composites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, reaching USD 6.92 billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

In 2024, the sports composites market was projected to be valued at USD 4.00 billion. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.22 billion in 2025 to USD 6.92 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction

Sports composites are lightweight, high-strength materials composed of fibers, resins, and additives that are used to manufacture sports equipment and apparel. They are intended to improve performance by offering a higher strength-to-weight ratio than conventional materials such as wood and metal. Sports equipment made with composite materials includes golf clubs, bicycles, tennis rackets, fishing rods, baseball bats, windsurf boards, surfboards, and kayaks. Some types of composite materials are used in sports, such as fiberglass composites, kevlar composites, metal matrix composites, or MMCs (a combination of a metal matrix with reinforcements like carbon or ceramic fibers).

Report Features

Market Data: A thorough examination of market projections and annual sales in USD billions from 2025 to 2034.

Regional Analysis: Thorough evaluations of all significant market regions, such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Company Profiles: TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.; Arvind Composite; TEIJIN LIMITED; SGL Carbon; Advanced Composites, Inc.; Epsilon Composite; Hexcel; New Era Materials; and Rockman Advanced Composites are a few of the leading companies in the market.

Customization: Receive reports that are tailored to your specific needs in terms of countries, regions, and segmentation.

Important Players in Sports Composites Market

The sports composites market is characterized by a wide range of domestic and international competitors vying for market share through strategic alliances, innovation, and geographic expansion. A few of the important players operating in the market are TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.; Arvind Composite; TEIJIN LIMITED; SGL Carbon; Advanced Composites, Inc.; Epsilon Composite; Hexcel; New Era Materials; and Rockman Advanced Composites.

Sports Composites Market Growth Drivers

Growing Need for Sports Equipment which is Lightweight and Highly Effective

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are constantly looking for gear that improves performance while reducing fatigue. The demand for lightweight, strong, and durable equipment continues to drive advances in sports composites, with athletes increasingly relying on advanced materials to improve performance and endurance across a variety of sports. As a result, the growing demand for lightweight, high-performance sports equipment is a major driver of the sports composites market's expansion.

Growing Athletic Events and International Tournaments

The growing popularity of global sporting events like the Olympics, World Cups, and other international tournaments has created a demand for high-performance sports equipment. These events showcase the pinnacle of athletic achievement and spark a surge of interest among amateur and professional athletes looking to improve their performance using advanced technology. As a result, there have been more partnerships and sponsorships that link brands to athletes and events, broadening the market reach. As a result, the sports composites market is experiencing increased demand.

Sports Composites Market Regional Analysis

The report offers market insights for sports composites in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, broken down by region.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific dominated the sports composites market in 2024, owing to the region's rapidly growing sports culture and increased demand for high-performance sports equipment, particularly composite materials. Furthermore, rapid economic growth, increased sports participation rates, and rising living standards in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have significantly increased the demand for advanced sporting equipment, propelling the market in the region.

North America

The North American sports composites market is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, owing to the region's well-established sporting goods industry and significant investments in research and development by leading manufacturers. Furthermore, North America's strong recreational and competitive sports culture, combined with an increasing emphasis on fitness and outdoor activities, drives demand for advanced composite products.





Sports Composites Market Segmentation

By Reinforcement Material Outlook

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Others

By Resin Type Outlook

Epoxy Resin

Polyamide

Others

By Process Type Outlook

Prepreg Layup

Infusion

Filament Winding

Wet Layup

Others

By Application Outlook

Skis & Snowboards

Bicycle Parts

Rackets & Bats

Golf Equipment

Hockey Sticks

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

US Canada



