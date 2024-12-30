Multiple Orifice Flow Control Valve Market Research 2024 - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2031: Replacement of Legacy Valves, Automation and Digitalization, Growth in the Water & Wastewater

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Orifice Flow Control Valve Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024-2031- (By Derivatives Coverage, Geographic Coverage and By Company)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multiple orifice flow control valve market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by increasing demand from industries such as oil & gas, chemical processing, energy & power generation, and water & wastewater management.

Regions like East Asia and South Asia are anticipated to show significant expansion in both value and volume during this period. The market's growth is supported by rising industrial activities and the need for efficient flow control solutions across these sectors.



Market Insights



The robust development of key industries in countries like the U.S., China, India, and other Asian regions is boosting the demand for multiple orifice flow control valves. These valves are crucial in regulating the flow of gases, steam, and liquids in industrial processes, making them essential in sectors such as oil & gas and chemical processing. Furthermore, the need for remote monitoring and increased automation is fueling the demand for smart multiple orifice flow control valves, which enhance durability and minimize product loss.



East Asia and South Asia, along with Latin America, are rapidly picking up in this market due to a rising number of pipeline projects and an overall robust industrial outlook. The transition toward automation and digitalization is significantly improving market dynamics and creating new opportunities for manufacturers.



Market Drivers

Replacement of Legacy Valves



Traditional valves, often made from materials like steel and wrought iron, are increasingly being replaced due to issues such as corrosion, material loss, and environmental pollution. Aging valves in industries such as oil & gas, energy, and water & wastewater management are leading to a growing demand for newer, high-strength materials like carbon steel and corrosion-resistant alloys. This replacement trend is driving the growth of the multiple orifice flow control valve market.



Growth in the Water & Wastewater Industry



Rising urbanization and industrialization are amplifying the need for efficient water management systems. Poor wastewater practices are causing pollution, which has led governments to implement stricter regulations for wastewater treatment. As a result, the demand for multiple orifice flow control valves is expected to surge, particularly in developing regions such as China and India, where industrial wastewater recycling is becoming a priority.



Automation and Digitalization



Increasing automation in industries, along with the growing need for remote monitoring, has created a demand for smart multiple orifice flow control valves. These advanced valves not only improve operational efficiency but also reduce material loss, making them an attractive option for industries such as oil & gas and chemical processing.



Business Opportunity



The global market is experiencing substantial opportunities due to the rise of pipeline projects, especially in emerging markets such as China, India, Indonesia, and Latin America. The strong outlook in the oil & gas, chemical processing, and water treatment industries presents lucrative growth prospects for manufacturers of multiple orifice flow control valves. Moreover, the introduction of smart valves with digital monitoring capabilities offers additional opportunities for market expansion.



Regional Outlook

East Asia and South Asia



These regions are expected to register strong growth, driven by the industrial boom in countries like China and India. The expanding oil & gas and wastewater management sectors in these regions are key contributors to the growth of the market.



North America



North America remains a mature market with stable demand from industries such as energy, power generation, and chemical processing. The U.S. is a significant player, with continued investments in infrastructure driving demand for high-performance flow control valves.



Europe



Europe is another established market, with countries like Germany and the U.K. making significant contributions due to the focus on industrial automation and energy efficiency.



Latin America



Latin America is an emerging market with a growing number of pipeline projects, particularly in the oil & gas sector. The region is anticipated to witness steady growth over the forecast period.



Middle East & Africa



The demand for multiple orifice flow control valves in the Middle East is primarily driven by the oil & gas sector. As the region continues to develop its energy infrastructure, the demand for advanced flow control solutions will rise.



Key Players

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Metso Corporation

BHGE (BAKER HUGHES, a GE Company)

Kurimoto, Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Azbil Corporation

KUBOTA Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

IMI Plc.

NOW Inc.

Ross Valve Mfg. Co Inc.

Rot

AGI Industries

Doering Company

Cyclonic Valve Company, Inc.

Multiple Orifice Flow Control Valve Market: Segmentation

By Valve Diameter

Less than 4"

4" - 6"

6" - 12"

12" - 24"

24" - 40"

Above 40"

By Operation

Manual

Automatic

Electric Actuators

Pneumatic Actuators

Hydraulic Actuators

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Energy & Power

Industrial Process

Fluid

Gas

HVAC & Tankless Heaters

Residential

Commercial

Water & Wastewater

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

