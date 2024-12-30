Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market and Technology Report 2024-2029: Enhancing Patient-Physician Collaboration & Dropping Cost of Genomic Sequencing Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10%. For each segment, current products are identified for the base year of 2023, the current market size is measured and market drivers identified, forecasts are made for 2029, and the current market shares of companies are assessed.
The report analyzes the market for DTC genetic testing, offering a look at the competitive landscape and the leading companies' revenues, product portfolios and recent developments. The report analyzes trends and market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities. It assesses current and potential market size, in order to help industry executives make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services. The study segments the market on the basis of segment/application type, such as ancestry, health and lifestyle.
Regional market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The report covers tests that are directly ordered by consumers and consumer-initiated, physician-monitored tests. The DTC genetic testing of animals is outside the scope of the report. Regional market analysis is provided for all the major segments, and this includes some country-level analysis.
This report reviews the main DTC genetic testing technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) and genotyping microarrays.
The report includes:
- 18 data tables and 27 additional tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and prospects for revenue growth, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, and region
- Forecast of future trends, including regulatory challenges, review of patents, ESG trends and emerging technologies
- Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships and other strategies
- Profiles of the major players, including: Ancestry, 23andMe, MyHeritage, myDNA, Dante Labs, and Color Health
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|84
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview and Definitions
- Genetic Testing
- History of DTC Genetic Testing
- Types of DTC Genetic Tests
- Regulatory Framework
- United States
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Dropping Cost of Genomic Sequencing
- Aggressive Marketing
- Pharmacogenomic Testing
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Awareness
- Market Opportunities
- Enhancing Patient-Physician Collaboration
- Market Restraints
- Inefficiencies of DTC Genetic Tests
- Limited Insurance Coverage
- Privacy Concerns
- False Results
- Costs of Increased Referrals
- Market Challenges
- Supply Chain Challenges
- Data Management, Quality Control and Customer Service
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Artificial Intelligence
- WGS and WES
- Blockchain Technology
- Genomic Data in Drug Development
Chapter 5 DTC Genetic Testing Market
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown, by Product Type
- Ancestry DTC Genetic Testing Market
- Health DTC Genetic Testing Market
- Lifestyle DTC Genetic Testing Market
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Scenario
- Company Shares
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the DTC Genetic Testing Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Patent Analysis
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- 23andMe Inc.
- Ancestry
- Color Health Inc.
- Dante Labs Global
- Mydna Life Australia Pty Ltd.
- MyHeritage Ltd.
- Privapath Diagnostics
