Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market and Technology Report 2024-2029: Enhancing Patient-Physician Collaboration & Dropping Cost of Genomic Sequencing Fueling Opportunities

The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10%. For each segment, current products are identified for the base year of 2023, the current market size is measured and market drivers identified, forecasts are made for 2029, and the current market shares of companies are assessed.

The report analyzes the market for DTC genetic testing, offering a look at the competitive landscape and the leading companies' revenues, product portfolios and recent developments. The report analyzes trends and market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities. It assesses current and potential market size, in order to help industry executives make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services. The study segments the market on the basis of segment/application type, such as ancestry, health and lifestyle.

Regional market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The report covers tests that are directly ordered by consumers and consumer-initiated, physician-monitored tests. The DTC genetic testing of animals is outside the scope of the report. Regional market analysis is provided for all the major segments, and this includes some country-level analysis.

This report reviews the main DTC genetic testing technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) and genotyping microarrays.

18 data tables and 27 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and prospects for revenue growth, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, and region

Forecast of future trends, including regulatory challenges, review of patents, ESG trends and emerging technologies

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships and other strategies

Profiles of the major players, including: Ancestry, 23andMe, MyHeritage, myDNA, Dante Labs, and Color Health

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Overview and Definitions

Genetic Testing

History of DTC Genetic Testing

Types of DTC Genetic Tests

Regulatory Framework

United States

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Dropping Cost of Genomic Sequencing

Aggressive Marketing

Pharmacogenomic Testing

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Awareness

Market Opportunities

Enhancing Patient-Physician Collaboration

Market Restraints

Inefficiencies of DTC Genetic Tests

Limited Insurance Coverage

Privacy Concerns

False Results

Costs of Increased Referrals

Market Challenges

Supply Chain Challenges

Data Management, Quality Control and Customer Service

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Artificial Intelligence

WGS and WES

Blockchain Technology

Genomic Data in Drug Development

Chapter 5 DTC Genetic Testing Market

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown, by Product Type

Ancestry DTC Genetic Testing Market

Health DTC Genetic Testing Market

Lifestyle DTC Genetic Testing Market

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Scenario

Company Shares

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the DTC Genetic Testing Industry: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Appendix



