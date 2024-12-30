$21 Billion Data Center Liquid Cooling Markets: Expansion of Edge Computing, AI and Blockchain Presents Opportunities - Global Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center liquid cooling market is set for substantial expansion, with projections indicating growth from $5.1 billion in 2024 to $21.73 billion by 2031, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.00%.



The global data center liquid cooling market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient cooling solutions to manage the heat loads generated by high-performance computing equipment. The expansion of edge computing, along with the rise of AI and blockchain technologies, presents promising opportunities for market participants. Additionally, the increasing density of servers and the proliferation of data centers are further fueling this demand. This growth trajectory can be attributed to the need for more advanced cooling technologies to ensure optimal performance and operational efficiency.



Liquid cooling systems are gaining traction as a preferred solution due to their superior energy efficiency and ability to reduce operational costs over time. This is particularly true for sectors that require high-density computing environments, such as cloud providers and AI-driven applications. Traditional air-cooling methods are proving inadequate in addressing the thermal management challenges posed by densely packed server racks. In contrast, liquid cooling provides more effective heat dissipation, resulting in improved overall operational efficiency and reliability of data centers.



A key driver of this market is the growing demand for high-density computing, where more computational power is packed into smaller spaces. This is often achieved through technologies like virtualization, AI, and machine learning, which require robust cooling solutions to maintain optimal performance. High-density computing environments consume significant amounts of energy, particularly for cooling purposes. Liquid cooling technologies offer a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional air-cooling methods, reducing the need for mechanical fans and air handlers. This not only lowers operational costs but also contributes to sustainability goals by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.



The telecom sector is also a major contributor to the demand for liquid cooling solutions. With the growing need for high-speed connectivity, telecom data centers are utilizing extensive fiber networks to drive services such as mobile content delivery and cloud services. This requires high-density racks, which in turn drive the need for more efficient cooling solutions. As telecom infrastructure continues to evolve, the demand for liquid cooling technologies is expected to increase.



However, the market faces challenges, particularly in terms of standardization and cost. The lack of standardization in liquid cooling solutions can be a barrier to adoption, as proprietary systems are often incompatible with existing infrastructure. Additionally, the installation of liquid cooling systems is more expensive compared to traditional air-cooling systems. The specialized equipment required for liquid cooling, often made from materials such as bronze, cupronickel, or titanium, further adds to the overall capital expenditure. These high costs can hinder market growth, particularly for smaller data centers or enterprises with limited budgets.



Despite these challenges, the market offers significant opportunities for growth. One such opportunity is the conversion of old buildings into data centers. This trend is gaining traction as a cost-efficient alternative to constructing new data center facilities. Investors are increasingly repurposing old office buildings, warehouses, and other structures into data centers to meet the growing demand for data storage and processing capabilities. This approach allows for quicker deployment of data centers while minimizing construction costs.



Additionally, the rise of advanced technologies such as cryptocurrency, AI, and machine learning is expected to further drive the adoption of liquid cooling solutions. These technologies require high-performance computing environments that generate substantial heat loads, making efficient cooling systems essential. As more companies invest in AI and other advanced technologies, the demand for liquid cooling systems is likely to increase.



Cold plates, a type of liquid cooling technology, are gaining popularity for their ability to maximize data center space usage while improving performance, reliability, and energy efficiency. Cold plates are particularly well-suited for managing the thermal challenges associated with high-density computing environments. As data centers continue to adopt technologies like AI and high-performance computing, which generate significant heat, cold plates offer a scalable solution to manage these thermal challenges effectively.



The cloud provider segment is expected to be a major driver of market growth. Cloud providers operate massive data centers designed for high-density computing, which maximizes space utilization and operational efficiency. These providers are often early adopters of cutting-edge cooling technologies, and their investment in liquid cooling solutions is expected to drive market growth. By adopting liquid cooling systems, cloud providers can enhance service delivery and stimulate further innovation in cooling technologies.



Regionally, the market is experiencing significant growth in certain areas. East Asia, for example, is emerging as a leader in the adoption of data center liquid cooling technologies. Countries in this region are rapidly expanding their data center infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand for cloud services, AI applications, and big data analytics. Data center operators in East Asia are prioritizing efficiency and sustainability, making liquid cooling solutions an attractive option for managing heat loads and reducing operational costs.



In Europe, stringent regulations aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions are driving the adoption of liquid cooling technologies. Data centers in Europe are under pressure to comply with these regulations, which often require the implementation of more efficient cooling systems. As a result, there is a growing trend in Europe towards replacing traditional air-cooling methods with liquid cooling solutions to achieve better energy efficiency and sustainability.



Key Companies Profiled

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric SE

Green Revolution Cooling

Allied Control Ltd

Horizon Computing Solutions

Asetek

Emerson Electric Co.

IBM

Midas Green Technologies, LLC

Alfa Laval

DCX

Iceotope

Chilldyne, Inc.

CoolIT Systems

STULZ GmBH

Data Center Liquid Cooling Industry Segmentation

Cooling Type

Cold Plates

Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC)

Immersion

Single-phase Immersion Cooling

Two-phase Immersion Cooling

Chilled Water Cooling

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Top-of-Row Cooling

In-row Cooling

Rack Liquid Cooling

By Industry

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Government and Defense

Research and Academia

Energy

Healthcare

Others

By Data Center Size

Small and Medium-sized Data Centers (500 sq. feet to 5,000 sq. feet)

Large Data Centers (More than 5,000 sq. feet)

By End User

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprise Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

By Service

Consultation Services

Installation and Deployment Services

Maintenance and Support Services

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

